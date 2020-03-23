The Port of San Diego is Helping End Suspended Cruises

by
Benedict Carrizzo
San Diego Bay // Courtesy: Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego is working with its cruise line partners to end cruises suspended from now until mid-April.

Holland America Line has contacted the Port of San Diego requesting they disembark the Maasdam, a 834 passenger vessel currently scheduled to arrive on March 26 and disembark on March 27 and 28. The Port, San Diego Country Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection, agreed to this request with the following conditions.

  • If any passengers or crew members display symptoms of any affliction, including COVID-19, Holland America must immediately inform the Port, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the CDC, the Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection. 
  • Holland America must report the amount of crew sing-offs it will have; that is, the number of contracts that will be ending, and the number of crew members leaving with the passengers.  
  • Crew members who remain under contract will not be granted shore leave. 

The same conditions apply for the Celebrity Eclipse which, if cleared, will dock on March 30, disembark approximately 2,500 passengers on March 30 and 31 and stay in port until April 1. After arriving in San Diego, the Eclipse will head over to Puerto Vallarta and disembark approximately 175 passengers who lack the passports or Visas necessary to enter the United States. It will then sail back to San Diego over the first week of April to receive fuel and supplies before sailing again. 

Courtesy: Port of San Diego 

To minimize the spread of COVID-19 at The Port of San Diego, several protocols have been put into place: 

  • The Port is sanitizing the B Street cruise terminal before and after each ship.
  • The Port has installed extra hand washing stations all across the terminals for public use. 
  • Ship agents and cruise lines must inform the Coast Guard immediately if anyone is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or other diseases.
  • In accordance with the CDC, all cruise travelers have been advised to go home and self-quarantine for two weeks, practice social distancing and monitor their health. 

The Port, San Diego County health officials, the CDC, the Coast Guard and Customs and Boarder Protection must clear any vessel before it is allowed in San Diego Bay. Some vessels may dock without passengers or anchor at or near San Diego Bay until at least mid-April.

These vessels are or will be anchored or berthed around San Diego Bay: 

  • Regent Seven Seas Splendor – is currently docked at the National City Marine Terminal and is scheduled to remain there until April 11.
  • Disney Wonder – currently scheduled to remain docked at the B Street cruise terminal until April 19.
  • Celebrity Millennium – is currently anchored just outside of San Diego Bay; scheduled to dock at B Street Pier on April 2 for supplies.
  • Holland America Oosterdam – currently scheduled to anchor just inside San Diego Bay on March 25.
  • Holland America Westerdam – scheduled to berth at B Street Pier March 26 and take on stores and fuel.

The Port of San Diego, at this time, has not received any message regarding the use the cruise ships as temporary health care facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

For more information, visit portofsandiego.org/covid19

