Poseidon Expeditions Renews Charter Contract for Sea Spirit

Poseidon Expeditions announced that it has signed an agreement with ship owner SunStone Ships, Inc. to extend the charter of the 114-passenger expedition ship Sea Spirit for two years. This will keep the ship flying the Poseidon Expeditions banner until May 2024.

Nikolay Saveliev, founder and president of Poseidon Expeditions, a specialist in active adventure cruises in Arctic and Antarctic regions, said that the Sea Spirit has received great acceptance in the marketplace and that the company is delighted to be able to continue offering the ship to its travel partners and travelers.

Saveliev adds that plans were still moving forward with a new-build, configured for fewer than 150 passengers, but that an official announcement with details was still forthcoming.

The Sea Spirit spends its year between the two polar regions, in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean from late October through mid-March and then in the sub-Arctic and Arctic regions of the British Isles, Svalbard, Franz Josef Land and Greenland from mid-May through September.

Note: Because of current global travel restrictions and other coronavirus-related challenges, the May 8-20, 2020 British Isles: Legendary History & Wild Nature cruise has been rescheduled for 2021. Poseidon Expeditions says to contact your travel manager to transfer your reservation to the 2021 departure. When transferring your May 8 reservation, 100 percent of the net amount received to-date for the 2020 voyage will be applied to the similar departure in 2021 (May 10-22, 2021). The rate you paid for your 2020 cruise, including any discounts, will remain the same for the transferred booking to 2021. Guests will also receive a complimentary $250 shipboard credit for your 2021 cruise.

For Summer 2020 cruises beyond the May 8 trip, Poseidon Expeditions says it remains committed to its published schedule at this time.

For inquires and questions, travelers and their agents can contact the company’s North American sales and reservation office at [email protected] or by telephone at 347-801-2610.

