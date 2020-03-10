Princess Cancels More Cruises Due to Coronavirus

Princess Cruises has released a number of additional itinerary cancellations due to the coronavirus.

Cruises on the Diamond Princess from Kobe to Tokyo (Yokohama); Taipei (Keelung) to Tokyo (Yokohama); and roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama) have been cancelled through April 20.

Grand Princess cruises departing roundtrip from San Francisco March 7 and March 22 have been cancelled.

On the Majestic Princess, a March 12 Singapore to Hong Kong sailing and roundtrip cruises from Taipei (Keelung) from March 23 through April 28 have been cancelled.

The Regal Princess’ March 8 voyage roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale has been cancelled, as has the March 7 roundtrip sailing from Los Angeles onboard the Royal Princess.

On the Sapphire Princess, sailings in Asia from March 12 through September 30 have been cancelled. October 7 cruises from Shanghai to Melbourne, Fremantle (Perth) and Adelaide, as well as an October 22 sailing from Fremantle (Perth) to Melbourne, have likewise been cancelled.

Sun Princess’ April 15 Sydney to Tokyo (Yokohama) cruise, as well as the ship’s May 7 Tokyo (Yokohama) to San Francisco, roundtrip Tokyo (Yokohama) and Tokyo (Yokohama) to Sydney cruises, have been cancelled. The ship’s April 15 and April 17 itineraries have also been modified to route via the South Pacific and Hawaii, instead of destinations in Asia.

