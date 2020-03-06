Princess, Carnival Revise Cancellation Policies Due to Coronavirus

Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line have temporarily revised their cancellation policies due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Both new policies will be in effect for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31.

Princess Cruises

Princess said that the details of its revised policy vary by departure date:

Date of Departure Policy Update April 3 or earlier Cancel up to 72 hours before sailing to receive a Future Cruise Credit for 100 percent of the cancellation fees April 4 - May 31 Cancel by March 31 and receive a Future Cruise Credit for 100 percent of the cancellation fees June 1 - 30 Final payment will be due 60 days prior to sailing, instead of 90 days

Guests that choose to keep their booking as currently scheduled for departures between March 9 and May 31 will receive the following onboard credit amounts:

$100 per cabin for 3-day and 4-day cruises

$150 per cabin for 5-day cruises

$200 per cabin for 6 day and longer cruises

Future Cruise Credits will automatically be applied to each guests’ Captain Circle account after they have cancelled. Future Cruise Credits will not be available instantly and may take up to 10 business days to be processed.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival, meanwhile, is offering guests who choose to keep their booking as currently scheduled for departures between March 6 and May 31 the following onboard credit amounts:

$100 per cabin for 3 and 4 day cruises

$150 per cabin for 5 day cruises

$200 per cabin for 6 day and longer cruises

Carnival said it will automatically apply the credit to guests’ onboard accounts, and the cruise line is asking guests who choose to keep their sailing not to call. The cruise line noted that it is finalizing some itinerary changes to European itineraries on Carnival Radiance, and that it will share a special offer regarding those sailings in the next few days.

Carnival guests who booked prior to March 6 on a sailing through May 31 and who decide to change their vacation plans will be able to move their booking to a new date and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of the non-refundable cancellation fee.

Guests booked on sailings departing March 9 – 31 can move their booking to a future date up to three days before sailing. Guests on cruises departing March 6 – 8 can call Carnival at any time to take advantage of this offer.

Guests booked on sailings departing April 1 – May 31 can move their booking to a future date by March 31.

The future cruise credit must be used for a sailing by March 31, 2021.

