Princess to Pause Cruise Operations Through May 10

Princess Cruises has announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The move will impact voyages departing March 12 to May 10.

The cruise line said that it will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of future cruise credits.

Those currently onboard a cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected through the end of the itinerary so that onward travel arrangements are not disrupted, Princess said. Current voyages that are underway and extend beyond March 17 will be ended at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements. The cruise line also said that it “will do everything possible to return each guest home with the greatest amount of care possible. During this time, our operations and medical teams across the fleet will remain vigilant in their care and service for guests and crew onboard.”

Princess will offer guests affected by the suspension of operations the opportunity to transfer 100 percent of the money paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice, as well as a future cruise credit benefit that the guest can apply to the cruise fare or onboard expenses. In addition, the cruise line will honor this offer for those guests who had made final payment and cancelled their booking on or after February 4, 2020. The future cruise credit can be used on any voyage departing through May 1, 2022.

Guests who do not wish to use the future cruise credit can request a cash refund on Princess.com. Princess asks guests not to call the Reservation Call Center due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

