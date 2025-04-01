Quark Expeditions Appoints Scott Sloan as Area Sales Director, West

Quark Expeditions has named Scott Sloan as the company’s new area sales director, West (California, Nevada, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho and Arizona). In this role, Sloan will focus on supporting and expanding Quark Expeditions’ travel advisor network across the Western United States.

Sloan, according to Quark, "brings a wealth of experience in luxury and expedition cruising and a deep passion for sustainable adventure travel." David Marathakis, director of sales, Americas, said Scott's appointment completes Quark Expeditions' North American sales team.

Sloan’s career began in hospitality with a degree in hotel management before transitioning to the travel agency sector. He quickly discovered his passion for cruising, launching his career in business development with Carnival. His expertise in yacht-style cruising and expedition ships led him to play a pivotal role in establishing Ponant and Atlas Ocean Voyages in the North American market. Now, he looks forward to contributing to the continued success of Quark Expeditions and its travel partners.

Sloan’s appointment reinforces Quark Expeditions’ commitment to providing polar experiences and strengthening its relationships with travel advisors across North America. With a team of seasoned polar professionals and a wealth of resources through the Partner Portal, Quark Expeditions provides travel advisors with the expertise, training and marketing tools needed to sell polar experiences confidently. By fostering strong partnerships and offering support, the company empowers advisors to connect more travelers with the wonders of the Arctic and Antarctic.

For more information, visit www.quarkexpeditions.com/partners.

