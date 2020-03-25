RCL Brands & AmaWaterways Delay Return to Service

Both river and ocean cruise lines are now starting to "extend" their previously announced cancellation of cruises end date into May, as well as through the end of June for Alaska cruises. TravelAgentCentral.com will post these as received.

RCL Brands

Ships from Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s (RCL) brands won't be returning to service on April 11 as previously announced. Instead, the world's second largest cruise company has extended its brands' voluntary suspension of cruises an additional 30 days, given the COVID-19 situation.

Now, all cruises for Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Silversea Cruises will be cancelled for voyages through May 11, 2020. The company expects sailings to resume on May 12. RCL brands made the announcement via Twitter.

In addition, given Canada's previous announcement of closing its ports through the end of June, RCL brands will not operate any Alaska or Canada/New England sailings prior to July 1, 2020. And in another exception, Voyager of the Seas will return to service in June, Royal Caribbean International said on Twitter.

The line is now working with travel advisors and guests to address the disruption of travel plans. The company's policies previously announced for reimbursement/future cruise credits remain in effect.

AmaWaterways

In addition, AmaWaterways -- calling the COVID-19 situation "extraordinary and unprecedented" in a statement issued this week -- has also updated its sailing schedule. The line said in a statement on its website that "in light of the latest developments, we are temporarily suspending our river cruise operations until May 31, 2020 at this time."

The river line said guests booked on cancelled cruises will receive a future credit (FCC) equal to 115 percent of the value of the funds that AmaWaterways has received for all services purchased through AmaWaterways, redeemable on any AmaWaterways river cruise sailing through December 31, 2022.

Related Stories

Zaandam Heads For Port Everglades, But Will It Be Allowed To Dock?

The Port Of San Diego Is Helping End Suspended Cruises

Cruise Line BDMs Change Gears To Assist Advisors

Carnival Sends A Message: "We Will Be Back"