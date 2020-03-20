Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Launch Pushed Back to 2021

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has pushed back its debut to 2021. Citing delays at the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard, the new luxury cruise brand from Ritz-Carlton has rescheduled the inaugural voyage for its first ship, the Evrima, for April 22, 2021, sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, to Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Guests affected by this shift in timing will be invited to reschedule their voyage.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is also extending voyage fare savings when guests reschedule their voyage or full reimbursement for their voyage fare paid to date. Guests holding independent air and hotel arrangements may also be reimbursed for change or cancellation fees assessed. In addition, travel advisors’ commissions will be protected in the amount equal to the commission that would have been earned on the cruise-only fare had the cruise not been cancelled. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is reaching out to guests who have been booked on voyages between June 14, 2020, and April 21, 2021. Guests and travel advisors can also contact The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection via the reservation lines below:

Americas and Australia:

(833) 999-7292 (U.S. & Canada) or +1 (305) 907-7099 (Outside the U.S. & Canada)

Monday - Friday: 8:30am – 11:00pm ET; Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm ET; Sunday: 10:00am –6:00pm ET

Europe, Asia, the Middle East & Africa:

+356 2778 0076

Monday - Friday: 8:00 – 18:30 CET; Saturday: 10:00 – 14:00 CET

Additionally, the majority of shareholders of the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard have agreed to hand over control to Cruise Yacht Yard Co Ltd, an affiliated entity to Evrima’s owner, Cruise Yacht 1 Ltd, also led by Douglas Prothero. Ritz-Carlton said that the move effectively gives this newly formed entity oversight of the shipyard, which will ensure the timely completion of Evrima.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is a new luxury cruise brand from Ritz-Carlton. A total of three yachts are planned for the brand, each of which is slated to have a capacity of 298 guests in 149 suites. Each suite will have its own private terrace.

Related Stories

Ritz-Carlton Names First Yacht, Previews Dining

Cruise Innovators: Douglas Prothero

Carnival Corp. Offers Ships as Temporary Hospitals

Hurtigruten to Pause Operations Worldwide