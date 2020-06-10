Riviera River Cruises Debuts New Group Sales Guide and Webinar

To help travel advisors increase their group business, Riviera River Cruises has created a new "Guide to Group Bookings" for its European river cruises. The river line also will conduct an in-depth, group sales webinar for travel advisors at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 16.

The goal is to assist travel advisors in learning how to market for group bookings, and once a group reservation is secured, how to effectively promote that group voyage. The guide also discusses Riviera's travel advisor policies and benefits.

“With Americans starting to make travel arrangements again, it’s a great time for the agency community to learn about how group bookings can help jump-start their business,” says Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president, sales and marketing, North America, for Riviera River Cruises.

Guide to Group Bookings

Travel advisors can access the new "Guide to Group Bookings" on Riviera’s website, www.rivierarivercruises.com. Both the guide and the upcoming webinar will include information about the following topics:

Prime groups to solicit for bookings including affinity groups, alumni organizations, country clubs, senior centers and faith-based groups

Details about the line's policy for holding advisors' group booking space (including solo cruises) for up to eight weeks without any initial deposit

Group perks like in-cabin amenities, cocktail parties and shipboard credits, depending on number of paying passengers

Pre- and post-cruise flight and hotel arrangements, as well as travel insurance

Riviera’s itineraries, including dedicated solo cabins and solo departures

Webinar Sign-Up

Conroy and Riviera’s North American sales staff will conduct the in-depth, group sales webinar at 1 p.m. EDT on June 16. To receive an invitation to this session or other Riviera webinars, advisors can email [email protected] or call 888-838-8820.

Riviera sails 10 European rivers with 20 itineraries, has a young river fleet with many new vessels and offers dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement.

