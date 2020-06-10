Riviera River Cruises Debuts New Group Sales Guide and Webinar

by
Susan J. Young
MS Robert Burns - Riviera River Cruises
(Photo courtesy of Riviera River Cruises) Riviera River Cruises' Robert Burns sails European rivers.

To help travel advisors increase their group business, Riviera River Cruises has created a new "Guide to Group Bookings" for its European river cruises. The river line also will conduct an in-depth, group sales webinar for travel advisors at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 16.

The goal is to assist travel advisors in learning how to market for group bookings, and once a group reservation is secured, how to effectively promote that group voyage. The guide also discusses Riviera's travel advisor policies and benefits.

“With Americans starting to make travel arrangements again, it’s a great time for the agency community to learn about how group bookings can help jump-start their business,” says Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president, sales and marketing, North America, for Riviera River Cruises.

Guide to Group Bookings

Travel advisors can access the new "Guide to Group Bookings" on Riviera’s website, www.rivierarivercruises.com. Both the guide and the upcoming webinar will include information about the following topics: 

  • Prime groups to solicit for bookings including affinity groups, alumni organizations, country clubs, senior centers and faith-based groups
  • Details about the line's policy for holding advisors' group booking space (including solo cruises) for up to eight weeks without any initial deposit
  • Group perks like in-cabin amenities, cocktail parties and shipboard credits, depending on number of paying passengers
  • Pre- and post-cruise flight and hotel arrangements, as well as travel insurance
  • Riviera’s itineraries, including dedicated solo cabins and solo departures

Webinar Sign-Up

Conroy and Riviera’s North American sales staff will conduct the in-depth, group sales webinar at 1 p.m. EDT on June 16. To receive an invitation to this session or other Riviera webinars, advisors can email [email protected] or call 888-838-8820.

Riviera sails 10 European rivers with 20 itineraries, has a young river fleet with many new vessels and offers dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement.

Related Stories

Riviera River Cruises to Launch New Ship, Itineraries in 2021

AmaWaterways Unveils The Secrets of Egypt & The Nile E-Brochure

American Queen Steamboat Company Updates Sailing Schedule

Avalon Unveils Plans and Protocols for Future River Cruises

Read more on:
Cruise Information Solo Travel River Cruises Running Your Travel Business Running a Travel Agency Group Travel Small Ship Cruises Riviera River Cruises European Destinations Europe Marilyn Conroy

Suggested Articles:

Guestroom at the Barcelo Mexico Reforma
Hotels

Barceló Hotel Group in Central America Adds New Safety Measures

Barceló Hotel Group's 36 hotels in Central American will implement new actions that have been audited by Cristal International Standards. Read more.

by Matt Turner
Singapore Airlines - Airbus A350-900ULR
Transportation

Singapore Airlines Implements New Health and Safety Initiatives

Singapore Airlines has introduced a range of health and safety initiatives, which cover boarding, in-flight meals, entertainment and more.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

KHM Travel Group Creates New Online Training for Advisors

KHM Travel Group has created new weekly Facebook Lives, advisor panel webinars and virtual training in response to COVID-19. Read more here.

by Matt Turner