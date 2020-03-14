Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Suspends Global Cruising

On Friday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the world's second-largest cruise company, stopped all cruises of its fleet to or from U.S. ports for 30 days, as did other Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) members.

But on Saturday, RCL took that a step further -- saying that it was suspending service of all cruises for its brands across the globe. Here's what the line said:

"Given global public health circumstances, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has decided to suspend the sailings of our fleet globally at midnight tonight. We will conclude all current sailings as scheduled and assist our guests with their safe return home. As with our announcement yesterday regarding U.S. sailings, we expect to return to service on April 11, 2020."

