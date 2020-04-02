Royal Caribbean Group Extends “Cruise with Confidence” Policy

by
Matt Turner
Allure of the Seas Renovation
Allure of the Seas

To address expanding global travel restrictions and provide peace of mind in guest travel planning, Royal Caribbean Group is extending its “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation policy through September 1, 2020. The updated policy enhances planning flexibility by allowing cancellations up to 48 hours prior to sailing for any reason. Guests will receive a full credit for their fare, usable on any future sailing of choice in 2020 or 2021.

The extension applies to both new and existing cruise bookings. In addition to easing concerns from booked guests, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO Richard Fain says the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments will incur no penalty. “We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings,” said Fain in a written release, “because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility.”

The policy applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before September 1, 2020 and applies to the company’s global brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara. For individual brand policy details and for information on the Silversea policy, visit the respective brand websites:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is also a 50 percent joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49 percent shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros. Together, the six brands operate a combined total of 61 ships with an additional 17 on order as of December 31, 2019.

