Scenic Group Begins Construction on Eclipse II

The steel cutting for Scenic Eclipse II has commenced in Croatia, Scenic Group says, marking the initial step in the construction process. A newly formed company, MKM Yachts, wholly owned by the Scenic Group, will now take full responsibility for all new ocean ship builds starting with the construction of Scenic Eclipse II.

MKM Yachts confirmed an agreement with the Croatian government to commence shipbuilding operations in a dedicated separate section of the existing Maj 3 Shipyard in Rijeka. Managing director of MKM Yachts Sasa Čokljat said in an announcement that the new cruise line business model will allow MKM Yachts to take over a portion of Rijeka's shipyard and use existing infrastructure and knowledge of Croatian shipbuilders, working in collaboration with Scenic's expert team.

The 228-passenger, ultra-luxury mega yacht is designed especially for polar expedition cruising conditions. The first of these Discovery Ships, Scenic Eclipse, launched in August 2019. The ship has all verandah suites from 345 square feet to nearly 2,600 square feet, 10 dining options, butler service for all guests, two on-board six-guest helicopters and a six-guest submarine capable of diving nearly 1,000 feet, the Senses Spa and a gym.

Scenic offers all-inclusive escorted tours in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Americas and elsewhere, in addition to all-inclusive river cruises in Europe and the Mekong, Irrawaddy and Russia.

For more information, visit www.scenicusa.com.

