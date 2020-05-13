The Scenic Group Suspends All Cruises and Land Tours Through August 31

The Scenic Group announced on Wednesday the suspension of all river and ocean cruises, as well as land tour operations on its Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises and Evergreen Cruises & Tours brands until August 31, 2020 as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. On top of that, Scenic Eclipse sailings will be suspended through September 30, 2020.

Rob Voss, COO for The Scenic Group, said in a statement, “Although we see some easing of national lockdowns and progress being made on COVID-19 measures, the restrictions on travel still vary considerably from country to country, making it difficult to navigate. There is also a need for the further development of industry-wide health protocols that will truly work. Suspending operations through August 31, 2020 just makes sense as it allows more time for those protocols to be developed and gives our guests enough notice to better plan for their future travels.”

The Scenic Group is offering booked guests flexible Future Travel Credits valued at 110 percent of monies paid on any affected river and cruise booking and 100 percent of monies paid on any affected land tours, including Egypt. Guests will be able to apply the Future Travel Credits on any new or existing booking on any of the brands (Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse, Emerald Cruises and Evergreen Cruises & Tours) through June 30, 2023 and the Future Travel Credit is fully transferrable to another guest. Should a guest be unable to travel by June 30, 2023, they will be given a cash refund equal to the amount that was paid.

The Scenic Group says it is also committed to protecting travel advisor commissions on bookings for suspended cruises that have been paid in full and for the total amount of the Future Travel Credits.

