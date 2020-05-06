Sea Cloud Spirit Delayed, Sailings Moved to Canary Islands

As a consequence of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Sea Cloud Cruises will put the new Sea Cloud Spirit into service later than planned. The 452-foot-long, three-mast, full-rigged ship is being built at a shipyard in Vigo, Spain, which had a work stoppage for several weeks, due to the shutdown of the country. Currently, operations have resumed in small groups, in strict compliance with increased hygiene and clearance regulations; however, the European subcontractors and suppliers involved in the project have not yet returned to Spain due to entry restrictions.

The maiden voyage was scheduled to start on August 29 and the new date will be published by the shipping company, as soon as the new delivery date has been given by the shipyard.

What’s missing? The masts, manufactured in Poland, arrived at the shipyard but were not installed due to the work stoppage in Spain. And, below deck, the interior fittings were also being carried out, but not completed.

Due to the postponement of the maiden voyage, Sea Cloud Cruises has announced Sea Cloud Spirit will not cross the Atlantic heading to the Caribbean in mid-November as originally scheduled; instead it will remain in the Canary Islands until April 2021.

Good to know: The 2021 main catalogue will be published this summer and will include all voyages on the three ships. Of note, the flagship Sea Cloud will be 90 years old, its younger sister Sea Cloud II will turn 20 years ago, and the Sea Cloud Spirit will be sailing the world's oceans for her first full season.

