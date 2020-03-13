Seabourn Announces New Coronavirus Cancellation Policy

Seabourn is updating its “Book with Confidence” cancellation policy, providing travelers with more flexibility and the option to cancel their booking up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a future cruise credit.

For existing and new bookings made through July 31, 2020, guests may cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit of any payment already made to Seabourn and currently within cancellation fees. Guests receiving a future cruise credit will have until December 31, 2020 to book for any published voyages departing prior to December 31, 2021.

“We know travelers have lots of questions right now, but we also know they are still eager to get out and see the world,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of global marketing and sales, in a written release. “This revision to our ‘Book with Confidence’ policy gives any traveler or travel advisor peace of mind, knowing they can keep their booking, monitor current events and cancel much closer to departure if unexpected issues arise.”

In addition, for bookings departing between August 1, 2020 and October 15, 2020, the original “Book with Confidence” policy is still valid, where clients are able to cancel up to 30 days prior to sailing and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit of any monies paid to Seabourn and currently within cancellation fees.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

Related Stories

Cruise Lines to Require Medical Certification for Older Guests

Disney, Windstar, Avalon, AmaWaterways Suspend, Postpone Cruises

Taking the Kids -- And Traveling Through the COVID-19 Crisis

Uniworld Cancels European Cruises Until April 23