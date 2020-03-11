Seabourn Cancels Two Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line has cancelled a pair of upcoming voyages on the Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore due to changing port restrictions stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The following two sailings have been cancelled:

Seabourn Ovation, which was scheduled to depart Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 14, 2020, for a 23-day cruise ending in Dubai on April 5, 2020.

Seabourn Encore, which was scheduled to depart Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 17, 2020, for a 19-day cruise ending in Dubai on May 5, 2020

“The decision comes out of an abundance of caution considering the highly dynamic and unpredictable changes we have seen recently in travel restrictions and port operations that could affect the cruise,” the cruise line said in a written statement announcing the decision. “While we expect things will stabilize, we never want to put our guests in the position of a having an experience that doesn’t live up to their expectations.”

Guests booked on these voyages will receive a refund of the fare paid, as well as any prepaid purchases made through Seabourn, including flights, pre- and post-cruise hotel packages and. Shore excursions. Because the cruise was cancelled close to the departure date, guests will also receive a future cruise credit, the cruise line said. Guests and travel advisors are being notified.

Seabourn also noted that it is continuing to assess the situation and will provide further updates on future voyages as more information becomes available.

