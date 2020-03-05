Silversea, Avalon Update Coronavirus Cancellation Policies

Silversea Cruises and Avalon Waterways have updated their cancellation and change policies in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Silversea, travelers who make new bookings on sailings departing between June 1 and December 31 will be able to cancel up to 30 days prior to departure, paying a “customary administrative fee” on the cruise fare, the luxury cruise line said. Additionally, Silversea said that it will negotiate on guests’ behalf for the same cancellation options on other components of the booking such as air travel, hotels and shore excursions. However, the cruise line warned that it does not have control over these third-party suppliers, and, therefore, different terms may apply for these specific components.

Avalon Waterways, meanwhile, has announced that guests and travel advisors can now reschedule or cancel their river cruise up to three days prior to their scheduled departure date. Previously Avalon, along with its fellow members of the Globus family of brands, had announced a travel policy that allowed for changes up to 30 days prior to departure.

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are now over 93,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, in 77 countries worldwide. Three thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight people have died from the illness thus far.

