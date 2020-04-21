Silversea Reduces Deposit, Expands Cancellation Program

Silversea Cruises has announced new measures to offer “unprecedented flexibility” to travelers. Among its new offerings are a reduced deposit and an onboard spending credit for every booking, the expansion of its “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation program and more.

Reduced Deposit and Onboard Spending Credit

Silversea has reduced its deposit requirement by $1,000 per suite for any new booking made before June 30, 2020. Guests who redeem this offer will also receive $1,000 Onboard Spending Credit per suite. The reduced deposit offer applies to all Silversea voyages with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests in possession of Future Cruise Credit (FCC) can also use their credit to take advantage of the offer.

Expansion of “Cruise with Confidence” Program

Silversea is extending the previously announced “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation program to all voyages currently scheduled to depart before December 31, 2020. Under the policy, guests may cancel their cruise for any reason up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100 percent FCC for the amount paid, valid for two years from the date of issue. When guests opt for Future Cruise Credit and have paid in full, the travel advisor's commission is protected for both the cancelled booking and the future reservation on which the correlating Future Cruise Credit is applied.

A video message from Silversea's global sales team:

Travel Professional Education Through RCL Cares

As a member of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea is also partaking in the RCL Cares program—dedicated to assisting travel professionals in the U.S., Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories who are dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. The program offers a variety of services to help educate travel partners as they navigate the myriad of government benefits, including those in the U.S. economic relief measure—the CARES Act. These services will include access to key resources and helpful information pertaining to the financial assistance and other benefits that may be available through the act.

Travel partners can find educational material about the recent legislation and they will soon have the opportunity to receive more assistance through a resource desk RCL is setting up. The program will not provide legal, tax or financial advice.

Travel professionals can get started with RCL Cares at CruisingPower.com, where they can access highlights of the CARES Act, FAQs and Small Business Association resources and tips.

New Trade Content Series

In the coming days, Silversea will launch Virtual Visit, a series of online videos designed to keep travel partners informed and up to date with the company's latest developments. Trade partners will receive a weekly virtual visit from a familiar face.

Visit www.silversea.com.

