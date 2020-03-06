Silversea, Riviera River Cruises Update Cancellation Policies

Silversea and Riviera River Cruises have updated their cancellation and rebooking options for guests concerned about the coronavirus.

Silversea’s new rebooking options are as part of parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s “Cruise With Confidence” initiative; the options build on the luxury cruise line’s new coronavirus cancellation policy, which it announced March 5.

Guests on cruises departing before July 31, including both existing and new bookings, now have the additional option of cancelling their voyage as late as 48 hours prior to sailing. Guests who cancel will be provided with a Future Cruise Credit.

As part of Silversea’s March 5 cancellation policy, for all sailings departing July 31 – December 31 guests will be able to cancel up to 30 days prior to departure, paying a “customary administrative fee.” For these sailings, Silversea also said that it will negotiate on guests’ behalf for the same cancellation options on other components of the booking such as air travel, hotels and shore excursions. However, the cruise line warned that it does not have control over these third-party suppliers, and, therefore, different terms may apply for these specific components.



Guests booked on sailings June 1 – July 31 will have either option to choose from.

Riviera River Cruises, meanwhile, has made the following changes to its cancellation and deposit policies, effective immediately:

Clients making new bookings: Client’s deposit will be fully refundable up to 60 days after being made. If a client wants to cancel a booking after 60 days, the deposit can be transferred to any other 2020 or 2021 departure.

Clients who have already deposited, but not fully paid: Client can delay payment in full until 30 days prior to departure or transfer their deposit to any other 2020 departure – if the new cruise is more expensive, the additional cost will be paid by the client. If the client wants to cancel and not transfer their deposit, the deposit is forfeited.

Clients who have paid in full: If the client is fully paid and traveling to an affected area according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Riviera will offer a full future cruise credit for cancellation. If the client is traveling to a non-affected area according to the CDC and wants to cancel, cancellation penalties will apply.

Riviera also said that it does not expect any of its European river cruise itineraries to be disrupted, as none of its cruises pass through areas with “do not travel” advisories.

Related Stories

Webinar Offers Coronavirus Tips for Travel Advisors

How Travel Advisors Are Adapting to the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Testing Begins on Grand Princess Guests, Crew

Lufthansa, YLG Adopt Flexible Change Policy; JetBlue Extends It