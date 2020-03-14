Tauck Suspends Tours & River Cruises through April 14

Tauck offered an update on plans for its upcoming vacation products including tours and river cruises. Here's a look at what the company said:

"Over the past days, a cascading series of events have prompted us to reevaluate our plans for the coming weeks. New and potential travel restrictions and closures of popular attractions, museums and restaurants threaten our ability to deliver the kinds of enriching and engaging experiences our guests expect from Tauck. Additionally, the mood of the country (and indeed, the world) has changed.

Sporting events have been cancelled, schools are closing, and organizations everywhere are making changes to limit or eliminate gatherings. These are prudent steps, and we too must do our part at this critical time.

Finally, we must also look beyond the present moment, and have the time and space to prioritize and plan accordingly for all of our guests. At this time, we would all benefit from the opportunity to pause and take a breath.

We have accordingly decided to pause, and forgo operating our scheduled tours and cruises from March 17, 2020 through April 14, 2020. If you are scheduled to travel with us between these dates, we will be reaching out to you directly in the coming days. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

If you are scheduled to travel with us between April 14, 2020 and June 30, 2020, we have altered our policies as follows:

For bookings paid in full: any guests who wish to cancel their booking will have all cancel fees (including guest or cruise protection product premiums) issued back to them in the form of a travel credit to be used on any 2020-2021 Tauck journey. Airline change fees will not be covered for guests who voluntarily cancel.

For bookings not paid in full: final payment for guests booked on these tours is now due 30 days prior to departure. Any guest who cancels after making final payment will have ALL cancel fees (including guest or cruise protection product premiums) issued back to them in the form of a travel credit to be used on any 2020-2021 Tauck journey. Airline change fees will not be covered for guests who voluntarily cancel.

If Tauck cancels your journey: Guests booked on a trip where cancellation is initiated by Tauck will have all tour/cruise costs returned in the original form of payment. (Any guest protection product/cruise protection product premiums will be kept on account by Tauck for future use.) For guests with Tauck-booked air, Tauck will cover all airline change fees. For guests with non-Tauck air, Tauck will cover airline change fees up to $250 per person.

If you are scheduled to travel with Tauck beyond June 30, 2020:

At present, all of Tauck's standard policies apply for our land tours and cruises scheduled for June 30, 2020, and beyond. Should our plans or policies change, we will notify you promptly. We understand that you may have questions, and we are doing our best to provide timely responses to all guests. However, please know that our short-term priority is servicing guests whose Tauck journeys have been cancelled, and those guests whose departure dates are closest in. Your patience and understanding are sincerely appreciated.

To all our guests, we thank you for choosing Tauck. We know that we will emerge from our current circumstances stronger than before, and be ready to provide you with the kind of life-enhancing travel experiences that have been Tauck's hallmark for the past 95 years."

For more information, visit tauck.com

