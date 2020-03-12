Uniworld Cancels European Cruises Until April 23

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has announced the suspension of all European itineraries until April 23. Uniworld is offering guests the opportunity to rebook travel dates to any 2020 or 2021 cruise or receive a Future Cruise Credit eligible to be used during the next 24 months. This policy bolsters the brand’s recently updated cancellation policy, allowing guests more time and flexibility to make decisions about their upcoming travel plans.

In a statement, Uniworld CEO and president Ellen Bettridge said, “Service is simply a part of our DNA; it’s who we are and one of the reasons that you have entrusted us with your time, your most valuable asset. It is also why we must share difficult news with you today. We have been closely monitoring the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, given recent news, we do not believe we can continue to offer the award-winning Uniworld experience you have come to expect and deserve at this time.”

For bookings after April 23, guests can now cancel up to 14 days prior to their cruise and rebook on any 2020 or 2021 cruise without penalty or have the option to rebook with Uniworld’s The Travel Corporation sister brands—from Trafalgar to Insight Vacations—for 2020 to 2021.

“Beyond service, there is something else a hundred years in travel has taught us: Resilience,” Bettridge said. “We know this industry—which has weathered many difficult times over the last century—is strong because we’re in it together. We all believe in the power of travel; its potential to open borders, connect cultures and drive local economies. Let us not forget that during these next days; we will all be better for it.”

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

