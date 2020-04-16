Viking Opens Reservations for New Mississippi River Cruises

Viking, on Thursday, officially opened reservations to the public for its new Mississippi River cruises, which will launch in 2022. The company’s first custom vessel, Viking Mississippi, will debut in August 2022 and will sail voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.

Viking’s arrival will bring “modern river cruising” to the Mississippi and will represent a major commitment to tourism and economic development in many communities along the river. Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s new Mississippi River cruises include seven U.S. states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).

As part of an exclusive preview promised by Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen, past Viking guests have been able to book the new Mississippi River cruises since March 30, 2020 and some departure dates are already nearly or completely sold out. As of today, all inaugural sailings of Viking Mississippi’s 2022-23 season are now available to the public for booking.

In other Viking news, in January 2020, the company unveiled Viking Expeditions with the first 378-guest purpose-built expedition ship, Viking Octantis, launching in January 2022 on voyages to Antarctica and then North America’s Great Lakes. A second expedition vessel, Viking Polaris, will debut in August 2022, sailing to Antarctica and the Arctic.

Visit www.vikingcruises.com.

While Travel Agent continues to cover the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, we will also be posting the latest travel developments and reports, so that way you can stay up to date and ready to roll once we're give the "all clear" to travel again.

Related Stories

AmaWaterways Creates Marketing Suitcase For Travel Advisors

Cruise Planners COO: No Sail Order “Safe and Smart Decision”

Riviera River Cruises to Launch New Ship, Itineraries in 2021

Viking to Suspend Cruise Operations Until May 1