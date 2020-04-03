Viking Unveils New Experience Channel, Viking.TV

Viking has officially launched Viking.TV, a new digital platform designed to provide cultural content and livestreaming video experiences from around the world. Announced in a video from chairman Torstein Hagen and executive vice president Karine Hagen, Viking.TV was conceived as a way to build community, stay connected and share positive experiences at a time when people are staying home, rather than traveling, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, we are all staying at home instead of traveling together, but that does not have to mean that the only thing we can do is watch the news,” said Karine. “My father, Torstein Hagen, and I felt that if we cannot for the time being bring our guests to the world, let’s bring the world to our guests. Viking.TV is a way for us to continue exploring the world in comfort—from the comfort of our homes.”

In addition to housing a library of enriching content that Viking guests would have enjoyed onboard their respective cruise itineraries, Viking.TV will also have live content from a variety of experts, cultural partners and notable individuals. Each day at 11 a.m. PT in the “Conversations with Karine and Friends” section of the site, there will be a livestream conversation, demonstration or virtual tour where viewers can participate by submitting questions in real time. All content sessions will be archived for anyone who cannot view at the original time of broadcast. The schedule of daily participants will be announced every Sunday, and viewers can expect the following themes each day:

Museum Mondays – On Viking.TV, Museum Mondays will take the place of the onboard “Munch Moments” event; viewers can expect sessions with director and various curators from Oslo’s Munch Museum , providing virtual privileged access to exhibitions, experts and restoration facilities. Additional museums may also participate in the future.

– On Viking.TV, Museum Mondays will take the place of the onboard “Munch Moments” event; viewers can expect sessions with director and various curators from , providing virtual privileged access to exhibitions, experts and restoration facilities. Additional museums may also participate in the future. Resident Historian Tuesdays – Viking’s Resident Historian faculty provides guests with lectures and roundtable discussions on significant milestones in world history. Each Tuesday, a Resident Historian will host an iconic lecture followed by a Q&A session.

– Viking’s Resident Historian faculty provides guests with lectures and roundtable discussions on significant milestones in world history. Each Tuesday, a Resident Historian will host an iconic lecture followed by a Q&A session. Wednesdays with Music – On Wednesdays, Viking.TV will highlight some of the world’s most interesting artists, composers and conductors of the musical world.

On Wednesdays, Viking.TV will highlight some of the world’s most interesting artists, composers and conductors of the musical world. Guest Speaker Thursdays – Every Thursday, Viking.TV viewers can enjoy conversations with a variety of academics and individuals; upcoming hosts include British broadcaster journalist Anne Diamond , world-renowned Norwegian explorer Liv Arnesen , and Xander Parish , principal dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet in St. Petersburg .

– Every Thursday, Viking.TV viewers can enjoy conversations with a variety of academics and individuals; upcoming hosts include British broadcaster journalist , world-renowned Norwegian explorer , and , principal dancer with the in . Fridays at Home at Highclere Castle – Every Friday, visitors to Viking.TV can get a glimpse of life “At Home at Highclere,” as Lady Carnarvon broadcasts tours and conversations.

– Every Friday, visitors to Viking.TV can get a glimpse of life “At Home at Highclere,” as broadcasts tours and conversations. Wellness Weekends – Saturdays and Sundays on Viking.TV are dedicated to wellbeing during uncertain times and will include staff from the LivNordic spas onboard Viking’s ocean ships, as well as other selected hosts, largely focusing on yoga and meditation.

The first “Fridays at Home at Highclere Castle” livestream officially launched Friday, April 3, and the next session will take place next Friday, April 10, at 11 a.m. PT.

In addition to the daily content sessions, visitors to Viking.TV can access Viking-produced destination insights, which are hosted by Karine and showcase history, art and culture from around the world. Viking.TV also includes reading lists, filmography and music playlists by popular itinerary. Those who are looking to get creative in their home kitchen will enjoy “The Kitchen Table,” a digital cookbook on Viking.TV that offers recipes browsable by country. Visitors can even submit their own favorite recipes! We like that, for guests who were looking forward to seeing their Viking family of onboard crew during their voyage, Viking.TV includes a forum where guests and crew can exchange greetings.

