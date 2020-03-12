Virgin Voyages Delays Inaugural Season to July 15

Virgin Voyages has announced that it is postponing the start of its inaugural season until July 15. Previously, the brand’s first ship, the Scarlet Lady, had been scheduled to begin sailing from Miami to the Caribbean on April 1.

Now, the Scarlet Lady will make its debut with a Showcase Tour starting July 15, with the ship’s Maiden Voyage to take place August 7.

Guests on cancelled sailings can opt to receive a 200 percent future cruise credit, which can be applied to another sailing. Those who rebook before June 30 will also receive up to $500 in onboard credit. Alternatively, guests can choose to receive a 100 percent refund, in which case the cruise line will also issue them a 25 percent future cruise credit for use on a future booking.

Virgin Voyages noted that there are no health issues onboard the new ship.

The new, adults-only cruise brand took delivery of the Scarlet Lady in mid-February, after which it made stops in Dover and Liverpool before heading to Miami, its eventual homeport, after Virgin Voyages temporarily cancelled a planned New York stop on its Showcase Tour that had been scheduled for March 8 – 11. A second ship for the cruise line, the Valiant Lady, is scheduled to debut in May 2021, homeporting in Barcelona, Spain, and sailing seven-night Mediterranean itineraries.

