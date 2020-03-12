Virgin Voyages Delays Inaugural Season to July 15

by
Adam Leposa
Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages has announced that it is postponing the start of its inaugural season until July 15. Previously, the brand’s first ship, the Scarlet Lady, had been scheduled to begin sailing from Miami to the Caribbean on April 1. 

Now, the Scarlet Lady will make its debut with a Showcase Tour starting July 15, with the ship’s Maiden Voyage to take place August 7. 

Guests on cancelled sailings can opt to receive a 200 percent future cruise credit, which can be applied to another sailing. Those who rebook before June 30 will also receive up to $500 in onboard credit. Alternatively, guests can choose to receive a 100 percent refund, in which case the cruise line will also issue them a 25 percent future cruise credit for use on a future booking. 

Virgin Voyages noted that there are no health issues onboard the new ship. 

The new, adults-only cruise brand took delivery of the Scarlet Lady in mid-February, after which it made stops in Dover and Liverpool before heading to Miami, its eventual homeport, after Virgin Voyages temporarily cancelled a planned New York stop on its Showcase Tour that had been scheduled for March 8 – 11. A second ship for the cruise line, the Valiant Lady, is scheduled to debut in May 2021, homeporting in Barcelona, Spain, and sailing seven-night Mediterranean itineraries. 

Related Stories

Port of Seattle Cancels First Two Calls of the Season

Hurtigruten Offers Flexible Coronavirus Rebooking Policy

Princess to Pause Cruise Operations Through May 10

Viking to Suspend Cruise Operations Until May 1

Read more on:
Adults-Only Cruises New Cruise Ships Cruise Information Coronavirus Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady

Suggested Articles:

Cruises

Uniworld Cancels European Cruises Until April 23

Guests can rebook travel dates to any 2020 or 2021 cruise or receive a Future Cruise Credit eligible to be used during the next 24 months.

by Matt Turner
Caribbean

Grand Bahama Reports Its Dive Site Are Open for Busisness

Grand Bahama Island is reporting a renewed interest in its dive offerings following Hurricane Dorian. Here's the latest.

by Matt Turner
Caribbean

Martinique Announces New Screening Measures for Visitors

The Martinique Tourism Authority, the Port of Martinique and the Martinique International Airport are implementing new safety measures. Read more.

by Matt Turner