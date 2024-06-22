This Week in Cruise: Explora Ship Delay, HX Air Partner, Specialty Voyages

MSC Group, parent company of Explora Journeys, and Fincantieri announced a delay in delivery for the line's newest ship Explora II. It will be delivered September 12, 2024, rather than August. Five seven-night voyages have been canceled. The newly rescheduled inaugural voyage is September 16, 2024 from Civitavecchia (Rome). Passengers are being offered alternative options including later voyages of Explora II or voyages on the line's Explora I, now sailing in the Mediterranean.

HX has inked a new partnership with Air Greenland for its 2025 “Grand Greenland” itineraries. HX is the new brand name of Hurtigruten’s expedition product. Guests can fly directly via the airline’s planes from several European hubs to Greenland’s capital Nuuk, where HX will offer those itineraries. Plus guests will discover new, pre- and post-cruise programs.

Appealing to Specialty Interests

Increasingly, cruise lines are offering more specialty focuses that appeal to clients' personal interests. On that front, Atlas Ocean Voyages has added new stargazing and astronomy workshops plus new solar eclipse cruises. Separately, Cunard Line has unveiled its 2025 event voyages that include experts from the arts, gastronomy, wine and entertainment, with performances, Q&As, and hands-on workshops.

For history buffs, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans announced new River Cruise Collection voyages on Viking to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (V-E Day); they’re planned for two dates in May 2025. And on the family travel front, UnCruise Adventures will offer a new “Wild, Wooly, and Wow: Kids in Nature” itinerary in Alaska on Wilderness Legacy. Kids and their families will explore remote locations including Glacier Bay National Park. They'll also discover kid-centric programming and interactive wildlife experiences.

In addition, since gastronomy is such a top focus for many cruise guests, foodie-focused Oceania Cruises is adding even more new culinary concepts across its global fleet.

More Cruise News

Speaking of Oceania, its Insignia rescued more than 60 migrant workers after their small boat headed from Africa to Spain's Canary Islands was stranded at sea, according to a report in USA Today. Several passengers had died aboard the small boat prior to the migrants' rescue. The migrants were provided with medical assistance, food, water and sleeping quarters on Insignia, prior to the arrival of Spanish Coast Guard authorities.

Three trade executives -- Jeff Tolkin of World Travel Holdings, Scott Koepf of Cruise Planners and Ken Heit, a Frosch independent advisor and president of Luxury Cruise and Tour, Inc., Fort Lauderdale, provided sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor with firsthand insight about their recent sailing experiences on Silversea’s newly launched Silver Ray, a sister to Silver Nova.

In other luxury news, a restored Presidential yacht is now available for private charter plus, separately, Four Seasons Yachts has unveiled more Mediterranean voyages in 2026.