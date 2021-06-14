This Week in Cruise Recovery: St. Maarten Restart; Next Up, Florida and Texas

A big "cruise restart" step was taken earlier this month. The first large cruise ship to restart cruising in North America—Celebrity Millennium—set sail from St. Maarten, and is now operating Caribbean voyages through August.

Late in the cruise two passengers tested positive for COVID-19, but the good news is that all other passengers (in the ballpark of 600 or so) took routine antigen tests onboard in advance of their U.S. re-entry and all tested negative. The consensus of guests was that the vaccines made the difference for their safety, although the two passengers who tested positive also had been vaccinated. Travel Agent felt the onboard testing set-up was quick to navigate for guests and very well-orchestrated.

Most notably, the guest and crew vibe on Celebrity Millennium was extremely positive; it seemed "a normal cruise" in most ways, given guest and travel advisor feedback.

Good News on U.S. Restart

It was a positive week too on the "planned restart from U.S. ports" as MSC Cruises announced it will set sail in August from PortMiami and Port Canaveral, FL. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the cruise company’s “Phase 2A Port Agreements” for both those ports. The CDC also gave provisional approval of MSC's request to conduct a simulation cruise on MSC Meraviglia from PortMiami on July 17, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras

In addition, Carnival Cruise Line announced it would restart cruises from Galveston. Most notably, that line's new Mardi Gras—the first LNG-powered cruise ship that will operate from the U.S.—sailed into U.S. waters. The line announced restart plans for the ship from Port Canaveral, FL.

River Cruise News

The Globus family of brands, which includes Avalon Waterways, announced a vaccine mandate for all guests. With this new policy, all travelers ages 12 and older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, completed at least 14-days prior to embarkation. The requirement will last until October 31, 2021 for all international vacations departing July 15 or later.

Related Stories

On Site: Celebrity Millennium's New Features and Dining

Royal Caribbean Announces Return of Cruising From U.S.

MSC Cruises Resuming Operations in Spain Starting June 26

Swan Hellenic Taps V.Ships Leisure, Oceanic for Hotel & Ship Ops