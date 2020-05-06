Windstar Cruises Updates Commission Policy, Adds Advisor Promotion

Windstar Cruises is making a change to its travel advisor commission policy, as well as announcing the return of a promotion for travel advisors for National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3 – 9) and National Travel Advisor Day (Wednesday, May 6).

Windstar Cruises’ Travel Assurance Booking Policy already allows travelers to cancel their cruise up to 15 days prior to departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit to be used on all sailings through December 31, 2021. Starting immediately, however, Windstar is changing its policy to pay advisor commissions on all future cruise credits, recognizing that far more cruises have been cancelled than in the past.

In addition to the commission change, Windstar has announced the return of its most popular promotion for travel advisors—the “Sell 3, Sail Free” program, which will begin on May 18.

Travel advisors must sell three staterooms, and once fully deposited, the advisor (and a guest) sail for free on a cruise departing by April 30, 2021. Travel advisors will be confirmed 60 days out based on availability and will pay only taxes, fees, and port expenses, plus gratuities.

Currently, however, due to the continued effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the world’s population and expanded travel restrictions enacted by multiple governments, Windstar Cruises has temporarily suspended operations until June 30, 2020. Windstar says it will begin operating cruises aboard its yachts and small ships again in July 2020.

Visit advisorhub.windstarcruises.com.

