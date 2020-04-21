Windstar Suspends Ops to June 30, Seabourn Extends Commissions

Matt Turner
Star Legend

Due to the continued effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the world’s population and expanded travel restrictions enacted by multiple governments, Windstar Cruises is extending its temporary suspension of operations until June 30, 2020. Windstar says it will begin operating cruises aboard its yachts and small ships again in July 2020.

“The health and well-being of guests, crew, land-based employees and people in the communities we visit is always a top priority,” Windstar said in a statement provided to Travel Agent.

For those guests with canceled cruises due to this extension, Windstar is offering a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 125 percent of all monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the booking. Guests will have until December 31, 2021 to book and sail with their FCC. Guests may also request to exchange the FCC for a refund of 100 percent of monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the canceled booking. Guests have until December 31, 2021 to request the refund.

Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise Line announced, as part of its “Onboard With You” pledge, it would be paying an additional 1 percent bonus commission on any new retail bookings, as well as extending agencies’ current 2020 commission rates for 2021, regardless of whether they meet the necessary criteria for this year. A brand spokesperson for Seabourn Cruise Line informed Travel Agent that Seabourn is also a part of this effort, maintaining this year’s set commission rates for North American travel advisors into next year.

“We feel this is another way to reinforce and demonstrate our commitment to the travel advisor community in what has become a very challenging business year, helping them plan their business into next year with some level of predictability,” the spokesperson said.

