Zaandam Heads for Port Everglades, But Will It Be Allowed to Dock?

Holland America Line's Zaandam is heading to Port Everglades, FL. The big question is whether officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Florida authorities including those in Broward County, FL (where the port is located) will allow it to dock?

Late yesterday, Port Everglades told TravelAgentCentral.com in a press statement: "Port Everglades officials are monitoring the progress of Holland America Line’s cruise ship, which is sailing from South America with 1,234 passengers aboard including 305 U.S. citizens and 247 Canadians."

"Any decision by Broward County on whether to allow the ship to enter Port Everglades will be determined as more information is available in consultation with a Unified Command made up of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Port Everglades Pilots Association and Broward Sheriff’s Office."

That Port Everglades statement was issued following this update which Holland America had posted earlier in the day on social media:

"As all ports along Zaandam’s route are closed to cruise ships, Holland America Line has deployed Rotterdam to rendezvous with Zaandam and provide extra supplies, staff, COVID-19 test kits and other support as needed. Carrying 611 crew and no guests, Rotterdam departed Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at 3 p.m. local time on March 22 and the current schedule is for the two ships to meet by the evening of March 26 off the coast of Panama.