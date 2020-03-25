Zaandam Heads for Port Everglades, But Will It Be Allowed to Dock?

Susan J. Young
Port Everglades FL Photo courtesy of Port Everglades Editorial Use Only
Holland America's Zaandam, turned away from many ports, is heading for Port Everglades but will it be able to dock?

Holland America Line's Zaandam is heading to Port Everglades, FL. The big question is whether officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Florida authorities including those in Broward County, FL (where the port is located) will allow it to dock?

Late yesterday, Port Everglades told TravelAgentCentral.com in a press statement: "Port Everglades officials are monitoring the progress of Holland America Line’s cruise ship, which is sailing from South America with 1,234 passengers aboard including 305 U.S. citizens and 247 Canadians."

"Any decision by Broward County on whether to allow the ship to enter Port Everglades will be determined as more information is available in consultation with a Unified Command made up of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Port Everglades Pilots Association and Broward Sheriff’s Office."

That Port Everglades statement was issued following this update which Holland America had posted earlier in the day on social media:  

"As all ports along Zaandam’s route are closed to cruise ships, Holland America Line has deployed Rotterdam to rendezvous with Zaandam and provide extra supplies, staff, COVID-19 test kits and other support as needed. Carrying 611 crew and no guests, Rotterdam departed Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at 3 p.m. local time on March 22 and the current schedule is for the two ships to meet by the evening of March 26 off the coast of Panama.

"Our intention is to proceed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for arrival on March 30, however plans are still being finalized. Alternative options also are being developed. No one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile." 

Stay tuned here for any update. 

Cruise Information Luxury Cruises Family Cruises Running Your Travel Business Running a Travel Agency Holland America Line Zaandam Port Everglades

Transportation

Many Airline Flights Nearly Empty as Virus Undercuts Travel

Airline service in the U.S. is on the brink of collapse, with near-empty planes and coronavirus outbreaks leaving air traffic control towers empty.

by David Koenig
White House
Your Business

How Will Travel Agencies Benefit From Coronavirus Relief?

Travel advisors will have access to $25 billion included for airline assistance, according to the American Society of Travel Advisors. Read more.

by Matt Turner
A stock image of a virus with stock numbers in the background
Your Business

Ongoing Study: How COVID-19 Affects Destination Organizations

Over the course of two weeks, the sector's outlook, operations and marketing spending were dramatically changed by COVID-19. Read more.

by Benedict Carrizzo