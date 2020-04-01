“Escape to Jamaica” Instagram Live Series Kicks Off April 3

by
Benedict Carrizzo
Instagram

To reach those around the world currently quarantined, The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is using its digital platform to deliver a virtual care package. On Friday, April 3 at 9:00 pm ET (8:00 pm Jamaica time), the JTB will begin its “Escape to Jamaica” Instagram Live series featuring Jamaican disc jockey, ZJ Sparks. The ZIP 103 DJ will spin the latest reggae and dance hall hits live from Jamaica via an online dance party.

“Escape to Jamaica” will occur weekly on the JTB’s Instagram channel. Not only will it dish out the latest Jamaican hits, but it will also feature live cooking demos and pre-recorded wellness sessions. On Monday, April 6 at 9:00 am ET (8:00 am Jamaica time), Empress Thandi Wise, Certified Yoga Instructor from Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel, will host the first wellness session. On Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 pm ET (5:00 pm Jamaica time) Andre Fowles, Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai, will debut the cooking demos.

Following is the current schedule of the “Escape to Jamaica” series, with additional dates to be announced:

  • April 3: ZJ Sparks - Zip 103

  • April 6: Empress Thandi Wise - Certified Yoga Instructor, Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel

  • April 8: Chef Andre Fowles - Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai

  • April 10: DJ Delano - Renaissance Disco

  • April 15: Rousseau Sisters - Jamaican sisters, owners of SummerHouse in Kingston and authors of Provisions, The Roots of Caribbean Cooking

  • April 17: ZJ Chrome - Zip 103

Jamaica isn't the only Caribbean destination organization offering digital products in the midst of COVID-19. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has launched “7 Minutes in Saint Lucia,” a brand-new social media series that airs twice per week on Instagram. 

For more information, go to visitjamaica.com

