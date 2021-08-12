Eurofins Expands Network of COVID Testing Centers in Europe

In the last six weeks, bio-analysis company Eurofins has added around 500 testing centers across Europe, taking up the total number to about 1,000. These sampling stations, in about 20 countries across the continent, cover most major business and tourist hubs. The move is aimed at providing easy access to reliable and cost-effective testing to ensure safe and hassle-free travel at a time when international travel for leisure and business is gathering momentum.

Airports play a major role as travel gateways and Eurofins has established test centers in 40 airports in Europe. Over 30 testing centers have been set up in and near major train stations, such as Brussels-south and Paris Roissy airport train stations, and seaports for cruise ship testing, such as Southampton, Athens and Barcelona. Additionally, Eurofins offers drive-through testing centers on several major highways and airport access roads. It recently opened drive-through testing centers in the United Kingdom and Germany, and has deployed an increasing number of mobile sampling buses across Europe.

Alongside vaccinations, wide-spread testing for COVID-19 and sequencing of positive samples remains crucial to keep the pandemic under control and potentially avoid breeding grounds for further variants. Eurofins, which has 55,000 staff across a network of 900 labs, is providing holistic testing services for COVID-19, not only through home-testing solutions, but also through an extensive, ever-increasing network of testing centers in travel hubs. It operates a web portal in 19 languages where travelers can book testing appointments and access testing information.

For more information, visit www.covid19testing.eu.

