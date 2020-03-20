Rwanda Halts Arriving and Departing Commercial Flights

The Republic of Rwanda is halting all arriving and departing commercial flights, including RwandAir for an initial period of 30 days, starting at midnight on March 20. Cargo and emergency flights will continue to operate.

According to the Central African country, three more coronavirus cases were identified through a positive test, which brings the confirmed total to 11. All confirmed coronavirus patients are isolated and remain in stable condition. Patient contacts were traced.

To further mitigate the health risk, Rwanda may renew and expand its initial 14-day period of closure for schools and places of worship. Rwanda says all residents should wash their hands regularly, avoid large gatherings and limit all unnecessary movements.

Because of COVID-19, travel is diminishing across the world. Top airlines, including South African Airways, are halting all international flights. Others, like United Airlines, are cutting capacities.

Recently, President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced the closing of the US-Canadian border for all non-essential travel. California is under a "stay at home" mandate: a policy which could spread throughout the United States.

Coronavirus symptoms include dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. Anyone in Rwanda experiencing these symptoms can call the toll-free number 114, email [email protected], send a WhatsApp message to +250 78 175 3012 or contact a medical professional.

For more information, visit https://www.visitrwanda.com/

