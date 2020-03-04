Bouillons: An Old/New Type of Restaurant Currently on Trend in Paris

In 1855, Pierre Louis Duval, a Parisian butcher, served a simple dish of bouillon with a slab of meat in it to local workers at the market. The idea sparked a new wave of restaurants named “bouillons,” which served familiar French dishes such as leeks vinaigrette, beef bourguignon, escargots, blanquette de veau and chocolate mousse at affordable prices.

Bouillons were a runaway hit by the end of the 1800s, sweeping Paris by storm with over 250 restaurants. They were usually oversized dining rooms serving hundreds of diners, much like cafeterias in the U.S. during the same time period. By the 1980s, most bouillons shuttered due to the trend of more sophisticated restaurants for affluent diners.

In recent years, bouillons have begun to appear again, still providing fine food at modest prices, with three courses costing as little as 18€ per person.

Here are our three favorite bouillons in Paris at the moment:

Bullion Julien

One of the most beautiful restaurants in Paris, Bouillon Julien is an Art Nouveau masterpiece of design. First opened in 1906, it was designed by French architect Edward Fournier, who brought in the top artisans of the time to decorate the interior; Armand Segaud created the peacock panels, Louis Majorelle designed the mahogany bar, and the stained-glass ceiling was designed by Charles Buffet, father of painter Bernard Buffet.

In 1938, the name was changed to Chez Julien, becoming an upscale brasserie, and in 2018, Bullion Julien was relaunched, with new owners. Today, the dining room has been completely refurbished, and the stunning, faded architectural details now look new again.

We recently had lunch at Boullion Julien and enjoyed classic French dishes such as potato, leek soup, duck liver paté, duck confit, blood sausage with mashed potatoes, and finally, for dessert, rice pudding with salted butter and caramel sauce. Our delicious meal came to less than 20€ per person (not including wine, which was an extra 5€ per person), an absolute bargain for such an excellent meal in a beautiful setting.

Bouillon Julien

16 rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, 75110

https://www.bouillon-julien.com/

Bouillon Pigalle

Bouillon Pigalle

Bouillon Pigalle, opened in 2018, almost singlehandedly revived the traditional bouillon in Paris. Seating over 300 people in two cavernous dining rooms, Bouillon Pigalle was an instant success, and now patient Parisians and tourists wait in line at lunch and dinner time for a much-coveted table (Bouillon Pigalle does not take reservations).

Another plus is the restaurant's location in the heart of Pigalle, known for its nightlife and close proximity to the Moulin Rouge and Montmartre.

The menu at Bouillon Pigalle aims to please with cheap prices and good-sized portions. Appetizers include French onion soup and hard-boiled eggs with mayonnaise; hearty main dishes include pot au feu and steak frites; and tantalizing desserts, such as rum baba, and chocolate eclairs, are offered.

A bottle of Cote de Rhone red wine or French Chardonnay white wine costs only 9.90€ a bottle. Fancy Champagne at beer prices? A flute is only 5.50€.

Bouillon Pigalle

22 boulevard de Clichy, 75018

https://www.bouillonpigalle.com/

Bouillon Chartier Montparnasse

Bouillon Chartier, one of the great institutions of Paris, originally opened in 1896 at the height of the boullion craze. Big and bustling, Bouillon Chartier remains one of the most popular dining spots in Paris over a hundred years later. A second branch was launched in 1903, Bouillon Chartier Montparnasse, close to the Montparnasse rail and metro hub. The dining room of the Montparnasse branch has a much more elegant décor, with a glass ceiling painted with a floral motif, etched lanterns, and mirrors with ornate, wood frames.

The menu endures the test of time with unbeatable dishes such as frisee salad with lardons and croutons, country style, pork paté, Alsace style choucroute, farm roasted chicken, and crème caramel.

Bouillon Chartier Montparnasse is open till midnight, seven days a week.

Bouillon Chartier Montparnasse

59 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75006

https://www.bouillon-chartier.com/montparnasse/

