How to Virtually Travel Throughout France

by
Matt Turner

If the view from your window is getting a bit stale, Atout France, the France Tourism Development Agency is helping homebound travelers embark on a virtual tour of the country. From north to south, here are some views across the different regions.

Normandy

Claude Monets home and gardens in Giverny are usually quite popular. Now, travelers can enjoy a visit all to themselves. Similarly, fans of Impressionism can “stroll” the galleries of Le Havre’s Museum of Modern Art André Malraux (MuMa) or Rouen’s Museum of Fine Arts

Paris

A picnic in Champs de Mars at the base of the Eiffel Tower may not be physically possible but you can take a virtual tour of the iconic landmark for one of the best views of the city. Perhaps the 15 dazzling stained glass windows of Sainte-Chapelle or the interior of the Palais Garnier-Opera de Paris or Sacre Coeur is on your list? More landmarks have virtual tours that can be accessed through the Paris Tourist Board site.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Lyon, the region’s capital city and third largest in France, is home to 2000 years of history from the Vieux Lyon district to the more modern Confluences neighborhood. Virtually explore both and everywhere in between. 

Looking for something more pastoral? Journey to Boucieu-Le-Roi in the Ardèche. This medieval village was created in 1291 and was voted one of France’s “Villages of Character”

Region Sud and Cote d’Azur

A visit to Marseille is not complete without checking out Museum of Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean (MuCEM). Though the exhibits on European and Mediterranean culture are fascinating, the striking architecture also offers impressive views onto the Mediterranean Sea.  

Craving some beach views and some culture? Head over to Nice for soothing sunset shots while listening to the opera. For a more hands-on virtual visit, print out copies of local artist Sylvie Tumorticci's coloring book of Nicoise locales. 

Occitanie

This southwestern department is home to both cities like Montpellier with its historic pedestrian Old Town and Place de la Comedie, as well as the vineyards and mountains of the Tarn region. Check out the cave La Grotte des DemoisellesChateau de Flaugergues or the ancient Roman aqueduct Pont du Gard.

Nouvelle Aquitaine

Bordeaux is home to 350 historical buildings or monuments, including the Fine Arts Museum. What about a visit to the Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe? No visit to the region is complete without seeing the caves of Lascaux in the Dordogne? There are more than 600 prehistoric cave drawings. 

Related Stories

Virtual Travel Experiences: Bringing Europe to Your Home

USVI’s Carnival Goes Virtual With “Home Wuk”

Imagen de Chile Highlights App for Virtual Exploring

Coronavirus in France: What You Need to Know

Read more on:
Destination Information Travel Technology Europe Normandy Paris France Tourism Atout France Giverny Le Havre Rouen Eiffel Tower Lyon Marseilles Nice Montpellier Bordeaux Dordogne River Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau Musée des Beaux-Arts de Rouen Boucieu-le-Roi Ardèche Tarn Museum of Fine Arts of Bordeaux

Suggested Articles:

Airplane Boarding
Transportation

Stats: Air Traffic in Mexico, U.S. and Colombia Down 35.8%

Passenger traffic has decreased 35.8 percent in Mexico, 35.9 percent in Puerto Rico and 36.2 percent in Colombia, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

by Matt Turner
woman on laptop
Hotels

Hyatt Announces New Cancellation Policy

Hyatt is extending its cancellation fee waivers through June 30, 2020. Here are the details.

by Benedict Carrizzo
Close-up of two people shaking hands with other people in the background
Your Business

Stats: 18.9% of Travel Industry Deal Activity Dropped in Feb.

A total of 30 deals worth $458.86 million were unveiled in February 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 37 deals. Read more.

by Benedict Carrizzo