How to Virtually Travel Throughout France

If the view from your window is getting a bit stale, Atout France, the France Tourism Development Agency is helping homebound travelers embark on a virtual tour of the country. From north to south, here are some views across the different regions.

Normandy

Claude Monet’s home and gardens in Giverny are usually quite popular. Now, travelers can enjoy a visit all to themselves. Similarly, fans of Impressionism can “stroll” the galleries of Le Havre’s Museum of Modern Art André Malraux (MuMa) or Rouen’s Museum of Fine Arts.

Paris

A picnic in Champs de Mars at the base of the Eiffel Tower may not be physically possible but you can take a virtual tour of the iconic landmark for one of the best views of the city. Perhaps the 15 dazzling stained glass windows of Sainte-Chapelle or the interior of the Palais Garnier-Opera de Paris or Sacre Coeur is on your list? More landmarks have virtual tours that can be accessed through the Paris Tourist Board site.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Lyon, the region’s capital city and third largest in France, is home to 2000 years of history from the Vieux Lyon district to the more modern Confluences neighborhood. Virtually explore both and everywhere in between.

Looking for something more pastoral? Journey to Boucieu-Le-Roi in the Ardèche. This medieval village was created in 1291 and was voted one of France’s “Villages of Character”

Region Sud and Cote d’Azur

A visit to Marseille is not complete without checking out Museum of Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean (MuCEM). Though the exhibits on European and Mediterranean culture are fascinating, the striking architecture also offers impressive views onto the Mediterranean Sea.

Craving some beach views and some culture? Head over to Nice for soothing sunset shots while listening to the opera. For a more hands-on virtual visit, print out copies of local artist Sylvie Tumorticci's coloring book of Nicoise locales.

Occitanie

This southwestern department is home to both cities like Montpellier with its historic pedestrian Old Town and Place de la Comedie, as well as the vineyards and mountains of the Tarn region. Check out the cave La Grotte des Demoiselles, Chateau de Flaugergues or the ancient Roman aqueduct Pont du Gard.

Nouvelle Aquitaine

Bordeaux is home to 350 historical buildings or monuments, including the Fine Arts Museum. What about a visit to the Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe? No visit to the region is complete without seeing the caves of Lascaux in the Dordogne? There are more than 600 prehistoric cave drawings.

