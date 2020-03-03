Switzerland Gets New DC Non-stop Flight and Chocolate Offerings

by
Staff
Paolo Lunardi, Switzerland's director of trade operations for North America

Find out all that’s new in Switzerland in this lively podcast!

You’ll come away with a multitude of reasons to suggest this exciting, pristine destination to everyone on your client list.
Our conversation covers every topic, from food and wine to ease of access throughout Switzerland.

Want a peek into what’s revealed? Travelers are looking for experiences to remember these days and visiting Lindt’s new shop in Kilchburg, Switzerland, just 10 minutes from Zurich should be on every chocolate lover’s list. This will be not only the largest Lindt chocolate shop in the world, it will also have the largest chocolate fountain across the globe.

And….It's easier than ever to get to Switzerland from the United States; on March 29, Swiss International Airlines launches a new daily non-stop flight from Washington, DC to Zurich. The move supplements an already robust offering of 130 weekly flights from the U.S. to Switzerland.

Listen as Paolo Lunardi, Switzerland’s manager of trade relations for North America, reveals his list of insider secrets about traveling to this beautiful country in a conversation with Ruthanne Terrero of Travel Agent magazine and Luxury Travel Advisor.

Related Stories

Stats: Switzerland Sets New U.S. Tourism Record in 2019

The Best Chocolate in Switzerland

Uniworld Adds Luxury Rail Trips to Two 2021 Itineraries

Adventures by Disney Adds European River Cruise Vacations in '21

Read more on:
Destination Information Switzerland Tourism

Suggested Articles:

Adam Goldstein
People

Adam Goldstein Steps Down at Royal Caribbean

Goldstein remains the global chair of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). More here.

by Adam Leposa
Europe

AP PHOTOS: Venice a Shell of Itself as Tourists Flee Virus

Venice in the time of coronavirus is a shell of itself, with empty piazzas, shuttered basilicas and gondoliers idling their days away. Read more here.

by Francisco Seco, by Nicole Winfield
Cruises

AmaWaterways to Launch New Ship on Nile

Called the AmaDahlia, the new ship will begin operating in September 2021. Here’s what guests can expect.

by Adam Leposa