All Sandals, Beaches Resorts to Close Until May 15

Sandals and Beaches Resorts founder and chairman Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart has announced that all properties in the brands’ portfolios will close from March 30, 2020 through May 15, 2020. No new arrivals will be accepted after Monday, March 23.

In the statement, Gordon says the sales team will be reaching out to advisors/clients personally to assist with rescheduling any bookings. During the closures, Sandals and Beaches will make further enhancements to its properties.

Previously, Sandals and Beaches were allowing complete name changes without penalties for the original date and resort of travel. This means you can change all the names on the booking with new names without penalties. The brands refer to airline carrier policies for flight changes/cancellations as these may vary. Travelers booked within the above date frame will be allowed to reschedule their trip up to 12 months out from their original travel dates and Sandals will protect the original rate in the same category and resort. Note that Christmas and New Year black-out dates apply.

“The Caribbean is resilient,” Gordon said in the statement. “We have always come back better, stronger and more passionate than ever. We promise this time will be no exception!”

