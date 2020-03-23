All Sandals, Beaches Resorts to Close Until May 15

by
Matt Turner
Sky Terrace at Sandals Royal Barbados
Sky Terrace at Sandals Royal Barbados

Sandals and Beaches Resorts founder and chairman Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart has announced that all properties in the brands’ portfolios will close from March 30, 2020 through May 15, 2020. No new arrivals will be accepted after Monday, March 23.

In the statement, Gordon says the sales team will be reaching out to advisors/clients personally to assist with rescheduling any bookings. During the closures, Sandals and Beaches will make further enhancements to its properties.

Previously, Sandals and Beaches were allowing complete name changes without penalties for the original date and resort of travel. This means you can change all the names on the booking with new names without penalties. The brands refer to airline carrier policies for flight changes/cancellations as these may vary. Travelers booked within the above date frame will be allowed to reschedule their trip up to 12 months out from their original travel dates and Sandals will protect the original rate in the same category and resort. Note that Christmas and New Year black-out dates apply.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

“The Caribbean is resilient,” Gordon said in the statement. “We have always come back better, stronger and more passionate than ever. We promise this time will be no exception!”

Related Stories

Royalton Updates Booking Policy

The Latest Caribbean Island Travel Restrictions

Florida Keys to Close to Visitors Sunday

Study: Accurate, Timely Info Will Help Travel Recover

Read more on:
All Inclusive Resorts Safety While Traveling Hotel Information Sandals Resorts International Beaches Resorts Caribbean Gordon “Butch” Stewart Coronavirus

Suggested Articles:

A man wearing a mask on the London Underground due to coronavirus
Europe

London Lockdown: Are Shops Closed, Is the Tube Open, Can I Leave

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed London and the rest of the UK into lockdown in an attempt to stop coronavirus spreading.

by Tony Diver
credit card with tickets
Your Business

ASTA: Airlines Must Protect Incentives & Clarify Ticket Refunds

Zane Kerby, president & CEO of ASTA, says airlines must clarify ticket refund/exchange procedures for travelers, while protecting agency incentives.

by Matt Turner
Cruises

Cruise Line BDMs Change Gears to Assist Advisors

Last week, most major cruise lines voluntarily stopped sailing for 30-45 days, but some cruise ships are still in transit or sailing to new ports.

by Susan J. Young