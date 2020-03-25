Cancellation Policy and Updates for Lush Collection Members

Lush Experiences has compiled all of the latest on its portfolio members in regard to their coronavirus (COVID-19) cancellation policies, temporary closures and more.

Europe

Hotel d’Angleterre – Copenhagen: Full refund for cancellations by noon on day of arrival (until May 15)

Flemings Mayfair (for rooms booked on an Advance Purchase rate):

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Travel advisors wishing to cancel require five working days to provide alternative dates to stay with a 12-month future window

Travel advisors that have booked via an OTA or other third-party site and wish to cancel need 48 hours to provide alternative dates to stay with six-month future window

For all other bookings where standard T&C’s apply, it’s 24-hours’ notice prior to date of arrival.

Chauffeur Drive Britain: Prior to two days of arrival, there is no penalty. Within 48 hours of arrival, 50 percent of total is payable. Every cancellation is dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Myconian Collection: Flexible cancellation and payment policy available.

Privilege Italia: Flexible cancellation policy on a case-by-case basis and dependent on services booked

Romeo Hotel Napoli: Full refund for cancellations up to 48 hours prior to arrival

Villa d’Este: Until May 31, 2020, full refunds will be offered up to 48 hours prior to arrival

Villa La Massa: Full refunds will be offered up to 48 hours prior to arrival

Hotel Santa Caterina: For April and May, rebooking seven says prior to arrival is required for a full refund, with no deposit required on new bookings

Caribbean and Mexico

The Palms and The Shore Club – Turks & Caicos:

Arrivals between now and April 30, 2020 will be able to cancel up to 24 hours prior and postponed trip by or before December 21, 2021

Reservations between May 1, 2020 and Dec 19, 2020 will require seven days’ prior notice

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel:

Should any guests traveling between now and June 30, 2020 wish to cancel their booking, Calabash will hold the pre-payment towards a future stay (within a year of cancelling)

Those who choose to re-book their stay will benefit from $200 resort credit, combinable with all offers

In the event that the guests wish to have a full refund, Calabash will comply

For bookings that are postponed, Calabash will hold rates/offers for one year from the original date of arrival.

Le Blanc Resorts: Four days prior to arrival, a full refund will be given. If less than four days are given, than one room night will be charged. (During Holiday Season at least 15 days prior to arrival is required; earlier than 15 days, three room nights will be charged).

“In this difficult time, we are all busy, stressed and anxiously navigating a life filled with uncertainty, we at Lush Experiences wanted to just take a moment to offer most sincere wishes to you all for health, peace and safety,” Lush Experiences said in a letter.

Refer to its Updates page to see the more for all hotel news.

Related Stories

Mexico Calls for Halt to Business That Puts People in Street

All Sandals, Beaches Resorts to Close Until May 15

London Lockdown: Are Shops Closed, Is the Tube Open, Can I Leave

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel Closes Through April 27