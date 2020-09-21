Carter Hospitality Introduces New "Happy Hound" Program

Carter Hospitality has introduced a new "Happy Hound" program designed for dog-lovers and their furry friends. Carter Hospitality said that 2020 is a time when pet ownership has increased and many consumers also are eager to include their favorite pooch in their activities including road trips to relaxing retreats. So, the new "Happy Hound" program encourages guests to forget about arranging dog sitters and simply to bring along their four-legged canine friends when they head out to a Carter Hospitality winery resort experience.

The family-owned/operated hospitality company is offering the new "pooch friendly" program at the following three properties:

South Coast Winery Resort & Spa and Carter Estate Winery and Resort , both in Temecula , California ’s oldest wine region

Welcoming Wag Bag

Exclusively for canine guests, the "Happy Hound" program provides a welcoming Wag Bag at check-in, along with a welcome card from the resort. The Wag Bag includes complimentary pooch goodies—a dog bandana, dog treats and doggie pick-up bags.

For the length of the stay, the resort also provides food and water bowls, a pet blanket and a “Happy Hound In Room” door sign.

In addition, the South Coast, Carter Estate and Carter Creek resorts all have private villas situated among vineyards. Each has large grassy areas for dog walking, relief stations and nearby pet parks. Guest services can recommend pet-friendly activities in the vicinity.

People Perks

For Fido's human companions, the resorts offer bike rentals, outdoor yoga, horseback riding and other outdoor fun. At all three resorts, the main attraction is unwinding amid vineyards while sipping some of the 70 different wines shared among the three wineries. The resort's wines have won thousands of national and international awards.

In addition, each resort offers spa services, special dining enticements such as the Vineyard Rose Restaurant at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa, the Vineyard Grill at Carter Estate Winery and Resort and Old 290 Brewery at Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa.

To keep guests healthy/safe during this pandemic, the "Carter Care" plan will require guests and employees to wear face coverings in public spaces and to maintain social distancing. The resorts also have hand sanitizing stations, staff use hospital-grade disinfectants to sanitize the properties and the company has additional protocols that it requires of employees.

Established in 2011, Carter Hospitality Group is based in Orange County, CA, and owns a portfolio of luxury properties (beyond those mentioned above) such as Harborside Suites at Little Harbor, Ruskin, FL. It also serves as the owner-franchisee for Red Lion Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista South in Orlando, FL.

Visit www.carterhospitality.com.

