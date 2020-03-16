The Coolest Hotel Pool of 2020

March has been a trying time for the travel industry, and, while the inspiration for our annual cool pool contest won’t be taking place this year, we're still hoping to use it as a fun distraction for a time when anxieties are running high.

So, we’re happy to present the latest edition of our Coolest Hotel Pool in the World contest! Last year, TRS Yucatan Hotel’s Helios Beach Club took home the crown; for 2020, we’ll once again be pitting 64 hotel pools against each other in a bracket-style competition.

The editors of Travel Agent seeded the hotels and created the bracket. Now, it’s your turn to vote on the coolest pool in each matchup! Voting for Round 1 is open now through next Monday, March 23. Cast your vote below!

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana vs VP Plaza España Design

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is one of the newest and arguably chicest resorts to offer an over-the-top water experience at Aqua Nick. With water slides, splash pads, spray grounds and a lazy river, Aqua Nick is the place to hang out and get wild. Hit the mark with a water cannon, join a Mass Sliming, or meet up poolside for a Slime Time photo opportunity.

The rooftop terrace at VP Plaza España Design has a refreshing summertime glass-bottom pool bordered with a panel in a distinct lily pad design that leads to a dramatic 82-foot metallic waterfall sculpture tumbling from the bottom of the swimming pool to the ground floor of the property. This sculpture, named Atrium, was designed by Spanish artist Pere Gifre and can be seen through the pool’s glass bottom.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach vs The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Miami’s glamorous South Beach just got a bit more dazzling with the official opening of Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach in March 2020. Poised on the edge of Sunset Harbour, a popular enclave for Miami’s cool set, the brand-new 96-room boutique hotel offers guests a refined and exciting South Beach experience. Up top, guests will discover a private rooftop pool and two-tier 6,000 square-foot-roof deck. A truly exceptional al fresco hangout, the roof deck expertly balances activity with tranquility. The pool area provides an authentic “see-and-be-seen” environment, with spacious cabanas and a long series of daybeds along the water. The jutting prow where the building comes to its corner point on the roof – serves as the perfect backdrop for an envy-worthy social media moment.

The Pool District at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has three distinct pool experiences. Overlooking the heart of The Strip is The Boulevard Pool, a pool and stage open-air theater that can accommodate more than 3,000 people for private events, as well as host custom, live music and other entertainment. A more private, canyon-like feel distinguishes The Chelsea Pool. Different zones offer varying degrees of seclusion, including a park-like environment with covered walkways and grassy banks as well as a more open area, featuring views of the surrounding towers. The Chelsea Pool can accommodate up to 1,000 guests for private events. Finally, the Marquee Dayclub is a lounge-like environment by day and an extension of the nightclub by night. It may also be reserved for private functions for up to 1,000 guests.

Kimpton Epic Hotel vs Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona

You're waterfront in downtown Miami, and as hotels with rooftop pools go, Kimpton Epic Hotel’s recently revamped 16th-floor pool terrace is an open-air oasis. Dip your toes into not one, but two shimmering pools. Sip your favorite cocktail while drinking in glorious views. There are brand-new daybeds for lounging, and luxurious private cabanas for romantic dinners. An incredible benefit of hotels with rooftop pools has to be the spectacular sunrises and sunsets daily. The hotel’s very own Area 31 Restaurant and outdoor bar are steps away for any refreshment you desire.

Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s renovated rooftop terrace, La Dolce Vitae, conveys a sense of luxury and coziness that allows guests to enjoy views of the city’s remarkable landmarks, including its most popular, Sagrada Familia. Led by renowned architect and interior designer Antonio Obrador, the emblematic space has a swimming pool as its central element, sleek furniture, a wider bar serving an updated menu of refreshing cocktails and a redesign to make the space more inviting and comfortable.

Angama Mara vs Hotel Californian

Inspired by the Swahili word for 'suspended in midair,' Angama Mara’s luxury eco-lodge (and pool!) is perched 1,000 feet above Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, offering stunning views of the plains and glimpses of exotic animals including giraffes, elephants, lions and more. For those wanting to expend some energy, Angama Mara has an infinity swimming pool with rim-flow views of the Mara below and beyond. The pool was designed with families and sun-lovers in mind – it’s court-yarded on three sides.

With views of the Pacific Ocean, Hotel Californian's Tan-Tan rooftop pool is located on Mirador, Santa Barbara’s only fourth-floor rooftop deck. Soak up the sun while sipping on a refreshing Tan-Tan slushy from the poolside menu, or indulge in McConnell's ice cream for an extra sweet treat. Tan-Tan plays host to Hotel Californian’s seasonal weekly Sunday Sunset Sessions, when audiophiles and sunseekers alike are invited to enjoy the views, craft spirits, and live DJ sets by popular and up-and-coming artists.

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki vs Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki is the result of a $50 million renovation revealed in September 2019. Offering nine 2,250-square-foot multi-bedroom suites, ESPACIO features rare amenities, personalized services and unprecedented privacy. Offering an unforgettable venue for private events and exclusively prepared dinners, ESPACIO’s stunning rooftop features an infinity pool overlooking Waikiki Beach for unparalleled views of Hawaii’s breathtaking sunsets and turquoise waters.

Opening its doors to travelers in the fall of 2018 and recently awarded a five-star recognition from Forbes Travel Guide, La Colección Resorts’ newest property, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende has a sleek pool with picturesque views of the surrounding mountainous landscape. The spacious pool area offers various comfortable lounge chairs and covered cabanas, a pergola with hammocks that hang over the water, and the Yin Tony bar serving curated cocktails and bites. The pool is heated during the colder seasons for guests to enjoy all year.

Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos vs The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, Playa del Carmen

We hear the unique red color at the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos' idyllic hideaway makes for a great Instagram picture! Plus, the live DJ booth in the middle makes the surrounding cabanas the perfect spot to soak up some tunes. The space is bookable for private pool parties.

The Rooftop at The Fives Downtown has a stunning 165-foot infinity pool with breathtaking views of Playa del Carmen’s bustling city as well as the Caribbean coastline. Guests will be able to enjoy uninterrupted sunbathing, soothing couples’ massages at the nearby spa, and a diverse menu of gourmet eats and cocktails from the rooftop restaurant with delicacies inspired by metropolitan cities from Miami to Marrakesh and Melbourne.

Temptation Cancun Resort vs Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa

Inspired by the sensual minimalism concept, Temptation’s sexy pool was designed by Egyptian-born and Canadian-raised industrial designer Karim Rashid, who oversaw the property’s renovation in 2017. Guests can bask in the sun at this topless-optional pool at one of the Surf sun loungers designed by Rashim himself, or join the party at the swim-up bar. The Sexy Pool is the hotel’s most energized hot-spot and epicenter of everything fun, with daily pool parties and live entertainment.

Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa presents its brand-new salt-water lagoon. Located at the heart of the property, the lagoon has layers of real sand walls and floor along with decorative stones that were extracted from the Baja California region. Every detail about the lagoon was crafted with purpose, from its design - which swings across the resort to surround main areas like Anica restaurant and three Balinese beds - to its strategic location nested adjacent to three different beaches.

Zadun, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve vs Carneros Resort and Spa

Located near the beach and with expansive views of the Sea of Cortez, the large leisure pool of Zadun, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve celebrates the dynamic landscape of Los Cabos through a design that highlights the cultural and natural elements of the desert and sea. Guests will experience an amazing beachfront location as the outdoor and adults-only pool are both infinity-shaped and gently located at the very oceanfront of the property, allowing visitors to enjoy the surroundings of the Baja Peninsula as well as the carefully curated dining venues that are next to both pools: El Barrio for the main pool and X (Equis) for the adults-only.

Surrounded by rolling vineyards and picturesque countryside, Carneros Resort and Spa offers a private retreat that delivers a relaxed and luxurious quintessential Napa experience, complete with the spectacular Hilltop Pool. The adults-only pool provides a tranquil setting and panoramic views of wine country. Soak in serenity in the turquoise waters, infinity-edged hot tub that’s open 24 hours, or curl up in a cozy cabana to take in a sunrise or sunset from Hilltop.

Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences vs Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico

Part of Hacienda Encantada, Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences is home to the ATICO rooftop pool and bar, offering 360-degree views of the Sea of Cortez and the Cabo area and, for extra relaxation, a cozy, panoramic jacuzzi. Bookable for private events of up to 50 guests!

Boasting the largest lagoon-style pool in Puerto Rico, guests staying at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico will have the luxury of lounging poolside and enjoying everything from a swim-up bar and semi-private in-water lounge areas, to poolside dominoes that will be set up by the resort’s Dominoes Master.

Villa Casa Casuarina vs JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

The 54-foot-long pool lined with 24-karat gold at the Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion showcases Gianni Versace's notorious Medusa logo comprised of more than 1 million Italian mosaic tiles. Built in 1930 and modeled on the mansion in Santo Domingo that was built in 1510 by Christopher Columbus’ son, the property was a dilapidated apartment building when it caught the eye of the late designer Gianni Versace in 1992, who purchased it as his residence, lavishly remodeling and expanding it. Today, The Villa Casa Casuarina is operated as a luxury boutique hotel, gourmet restaurant and unique event space, and it is considered one of the most iconic and romantic hotels in the world and one of South Beach’s most storied locations.

Guests of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa get to enjoy Tidal Cove, an amazing new onsite waterpark with a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, a 4,000-square-foot kids pool with an aquatic play structure, the first-ever FlowRider Triple surf simulation pool in the nation, 25 private VIP cabanas and an additional VIP pool area for adults. The state-of-the-art outdoor recreation area adds five acres of pool deck to the resort.

SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills vs The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

Surrounded by spectacular views of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, the jewel-like Altitude Pool deck offers a seductive environment of glamour and comfort, designed by famed French designer Philippe Starck. Guests of the hotel are able to book one of the sleek poolside cabanas as well as sip and savor cocktails and light bites from Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés. On weekends from 2pm-6pm (seasonal), Altitude transforms into a poolside lounge with DJs spinning open format music. Whether it's breakfast or lunch poolside, or you simply want to catch some rays, Altitude Pool offers a relaxing yet energetic expression of The SLS outdoors.

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel offers two stunning pool experiences, one of which is an expansive infinity pool, nestled above the famed Monuments surf beach and overlooking the Sea of Cortez. The hotel’s second swimming pool is a large saltwater pool carved into a natural rock formation found on property. The creative idea of famed architect Javier Sanchez, who designed the hotel, this pool organically preserves the desert-meets-the-sea environment in which the hotel is located and is so close to the water, that depending on weather and tides, it is sometimes refreshed by the ocean itself.

The Oyster Box Hotel vs Cap Rocat Hotel

The Oyster Box is set in lush surroundings, with flourishing sub-tropical gardens flanking one side of the property and the warm Indian Ocean the other. There are two large fresh-water swimming pools—the biggest one facing the warm Indian Ocean with the iconic light house.

At Spain’s Cap Rocat Hotel, the indoor, saltwater swimming pool is carved right into the rock almost 40 feet underground, where nevertheless rays of sunlight are able to filter down. In the hotel’s Sentinel rooms – man-made caves carved right at the edge of the cliff of the cape on which the hotel is built – guests can enjoy their own private, in-room pool.

The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun vs Bluefields Bay Villas

The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun offers an adults-only pool bar called Unique Day Club, where guests get to enjoy a great afternoon with a live DJ, accompanied by delicious cocktails, beers, drinks and snacks. For guests looking to have fun in the sun!

Located on Jamaica's secluded south coast, where the island's countryside meets the sea, Bluefields Bay Villas is a collection of six all-inclusive luxury villas, each with a private clifftop pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Surrounded by lush tropical foliage and mesmerizing sea views, each pool is equipped with a poolside butler serving up rum cocktails and local bites.

The Silo, Cape Town vs Wildwaters Lodge

A 28-room luxury hotel from the acclaimed The Royal Portfolio collection occupying the top six floors of the historic grain silo building in Cape Town’s Victoria & Alfred Waterfront (and above what will soon be the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa), The Silo boasts a phenomenal rooftop pool with glass walls and wrap-around views of the Cape Town skyline, Table Mountain, Lion’s Head and the ocean.

Located in Uganda on a private island in the middle of the mighty Nile River, boutique Wildwaters Lodge has the calm waters of the river on one side and rushing rapids on the other. The property’s swimming pool, carved out of natural pink granite rocks, is adjacent to the Nile rapids. Guests frequently lounge in the pool with a drink of choice while taking in nature at its finest. Ten stand-alone rooms are linked by raised wooden walkways, each room with its own deck and open-air bathtubs.

Sanctuary Cap Cana Resort & Spa vs The Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa

Fully reimagined early this year, the all-inclusive, adults-only Sanctuary Cap Cana Resort & Spa boasts an elevated infinity pool that flows into a waterfall at its edge and offers views of the resort’s main pool, white sandy beach and the Caribbean Sea. Lining the infinity pool are nest-shaped, elegant cabanas for shading from the sun.

Guests can relax in the heated infinity pool at the The Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or gaze at the mountain from the rock pool and heated Jacuzzi behind the hotel. A fully serviced tanning deck and 10 hammocks in the Fynbos gardens are ideal for lazy days soaking up the sun. One of the hotel’s unique attributes is its indigenous garden, which blends into the mountainside. Both pools have a special menu which is serviced by The Café Grill, for delicious light meals and café-style fare.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos vs Careyes

The 373-room luxury beachfront adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos has an infinity pool and swim-up bars overlooking the Sea of Cortez, plus whimsical suites, seven gourmet restaurants and six bars, a full-service spa with 25 treatment rooms, an incredible hydrotherapy facility, and more.

Sol de Oriente, one of Careyes’ luxury Ocean Castles accommodations, is located in Mexico’s state of Jalisco and is comprised of six ocean-view bedroom suites and bungalows with a 360-degree private infinity pool overlooking Playa Careyitos and the Pacific Ocean. It’s not every day that you will stay in an ocean castle with its own infinity moat!

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota vs Royal Malewane

A relaxed resort on Florida’s Gulf Coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota delivers on its reputation of stellar service in a sophisticated surrounding. While not directly on the beach, the resort owns a private Beach Club on Lido Key, three miles away, and provides complimentary shuttle service throughout the day. The Beach Club has a heated swimming pool and soaking tub for guests to enjoy, with changing facilities and pool-side dining service. Pool-goers can experience relaxed al fresco dining Gulf-front, with a variety of light lunch items, refreshments, beverages and cocktails that have a tropical flair.

Guests staying in the Royal Suites at the Royal Malewane in South Africa’s Kruger National Park have access to a private deck with their own pool overlooking the bush. Elephants often come to the pool waters for a refreshing drink. After safari, guests can unwind at The Waters of Royal Malewane Bush Spa, boasting a heated lap pool as well as hot and cold African baths.

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa vs Summer Lodge Country House Hotel & Restaurant

Overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea, guests lounging poolside at the all-inclusive Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa can sip on unlimited craft cocktails while soaking in the views of Jamaica’s pristine white sand beaches. Surrounding the pool are gorgeous bouquets and lush Jamaican greenery that give travelers the feeling of full Jamaican nature immersion.

The pool at the Summer Lodge Country House Hotel & Restaurant is a large conservatory-style swimming pool next to the serene spa, overlooking the beautiful gardens of Dorset, England.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun vs The Otis Hotel

Just 25 minutes from the Cancun Airport sits Le Blanc Spa Resort, which offers guest an opulent breathtaking infinity pool looking over the turquoise Caribbean Sea. The 260-room luxury beachfront adults-only resort also offers spinning and paddleboard yoga classes inside the pool.

The Otis Hotel’s pool, Otopia, the only luxury rooftop pool and bar in Austin’s campus district, offering one-of-a-kind food, beverage and entertainment experiences from sun-up to sundown. Otopia’s menu includes the only raw beef and sushi bar in Austin, available in four classic approaches: Carpaccio (Italian), Tiradito (Peruvian), Tartare (French) and Tataki (Japanese). Otopia will host regular weekly programming including DJs and a masterclass series and comes complete with cabanas and an expansive terrace with spectacular skyline views of downtown and campus.

Schloss Elmau vs Marriott Marquis Houston

Situated in the heart of the Bavarian Alps, the German spa resort Schloss Elmau has an Infinity Rooftop Pool at its Badehause Spa, which overlooks the scenic mountains. The spa features open fireplaces, a rooftop terrace, a steam bath, saunas and more.

Home to the world’s largest Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river, Marriott Marquis Houston’s Parkview Terrace boasts sweeping views of downtown Houston and Minute Maid Park and a selection of Instagram-worthy cocktails and bar bites from High Dive for a truly elevated experience.

Westin Austin Downtown vs Birkenhead House

A former Coolest Pool Winner, Azul at Westin Austin Downtown has built a reputation as one of Austin’s most refined pool experiences. This includes a new menu of upscale cocktails and bites that can be enjoyed from a pool chair or while gazing at the skyline from one of the rooftop’s firepits. The highest rooftop pool and bar in Austin, Azul features unparalleled views of downtown Austin, Lady Bird Lake, and the surrounding area.

Birkenhead House in Hermanus, South Africa, is the ultimate beach house; seated on the cliffs of the Cape Winelands region, it overlooks the whale watching haven of Walker Bay while offering a luxurious coastal experience. From the dramatic cliffside pool, guests can watch surfers carving through the waves and, for several months each year, witness Southern Right and Humpback Whales breaching not far from the shore.

Hilton Orlando vs Viceroy Snowmass

Boasting an impressive 892-foot meandering lazy river, the centrally located Hilton Orlando is a recreational haven all its own. Complete with a Splash Zone for younger guests and two additional pools, the hotel is a relaxing respite after a day well-spent at the theme parks.

A modern pool deck at Viceroy Snowmass is located slope side captures expansive views of Snowmass mountain. The pool is mountain chic at its finest, as it is surrounded by Aspen trees, open cabanas and jacuzzis with waterfalls, plus it also features a ski lift which literally goes right over the patio. New for 2019/2020 is the pool’s trailside bar, which is ski-in, ski-out in the winter and bike-in, bike-out in the summer.

Ashford Castle vs Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort

The indoor resistance pool at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, boasts views across the serene Lough Corrib, and it is decorated with three seashell chandeliers. A central design feature is the beautiful Tree of Life mural by celebrated South African ceramic mosaic artist Jane Du Rand, which stretches across an entire wall of the pool area. Drawing inspiration from Irish folklore, the mural centers around an oak tree, which the Celts believed was a cosmic storehouse of wisdom and whose acorns were considered good luck. The woodland creatures in the tree's branches and roots are also found in Celtic mythology.

Peaking at nearly 80 degrees year-round, the pool at Solé Miami in Sunny Isles Beach overlooks pristine white sandy beaches and turquoise waters just a few feet away. Connected by lush greenery and poolside firepit, the pool is open year-round and offers services from the Liquid poolside bar and bites.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa vs D’Angleterre

Located in the heart of Beaver Creek, at the base of one of Colorado’s most celebrated mountain resorts, Park Hyatt’s slopeside outdoor pool and hot tubs are open year-round and offer stunning views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains. Pool-goers may even see some wildlife go by on the mountain as they are playing in the pool.

The grande dame hotel of Scandinavia (affectionately known as “The White Lady”), which originally opened in Copenhagen in 1755, d’Angleterre has a luxurious subterranean swimming pool – the only pool in Copenhagen’s city center. The reason for this? A century ago, it was common for homes in Copenhagen’s city center to not have private bathrooms, and public baths were the norm. But as buildings were renovated over the years, private bathrooms became standard; when the last of the public baths closed in Copenhagen in 2010, d’Angleterre’s pool remained the last indoor pool in the city.

Zemi Beach House vs Hotel X Toronto

Out of the four pools that reside at Zemi Beach House, the luxury 76 key-room hotel perched on Anguilla’s Shoal Bay East, the signature oceanfront infinity pool is the most stunning. Featuring an underwater window facing the beach, the pool looks out over the white sand beaches and glittering ocean. Lounge by the pool’s luxury cabanas and enjoy freshly served poolside sorbet, fruit juices and cocktails served from the hotel’s bars and restaurants. The hotel also boasts an adult-only tranquility pool, and a 60-ft lap pool for the fitness-inclined travelers.

This rooftop swimming pool at Hotel X Toronto, The Pond, is open year-round and heated to 80-85 degrees for those chilly Toronto winters. Relax on one of the comfy loungers while taking in the city skyline and Lake Ontario. The pool only lets in 61 people at a time, so it’s never terribly crowded.

Beau-Rivage Palace vs Atlantis, The Palm

A timeless icon on the shores of Lake Geneva, the Beau-Rivage Palace - dating from 1861 - is considered one of Europe's finest resorts, offering 10 acres of gardens, refined service, a world-renowned Cinq Mondes spa and an elegant two-Michelin starred restaurant. The manicured gardens boast a secluded pool with magnificent views of Lake Geneva and the Alps.The tranquil gardens were even the place-of-choice for Coco Chanel, who sought the hotel’s enveloping calm for respite from difficult post-war years.

Atlantis, The Palm’s luxe new White Beach club sports a majestic new infinity pool that drops off into the ocean beyond, with uninterrupted views of Dubai’s glittering skyline and floating beds. Surrounding the pool is a dreamy slice of paradise with cushioned loungers, wooden pergolas, and stretches of sand.

Bisha Hotel Toronto vs Soneva Jani

Experience one of the best views of the Toronto skyline and the CN Tower from the 44th floor infinity pool at the Bisha Hotel Toronto. Only open during the summer months.

Opened in 2016, Soneva Jani is an exclusive resort located on its own private lagoon in the Noonu Atoll of the Maldives, offering 24 overwater villas and two massive Island villas. Each villa has its own pool, seemingly suspended over the insanely aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean. The villas also have waterslides that either lead into the pool or directly into the lagoon below. Guests can enjoy the resort’s overwater cinema, high-tech observatory, eco-friendly surfing excursions, incredible cuisine, 24-hour homemade chocolate and ice cream rooms, and complimentary butler service.

Amfora, Hvar Grand Beach Resort vs Explora Patagonia

On the Croatian island of Hvar tucked away in a private and tranquil bay, Amfora, Hvar Grand Beach Resort boasts a sprawling infinity pool surrounded by cabanas, dining areas, Mediterranean gardens and waterfalls while overlooking the Adriatic Sea and famous Paklinski Islands.

Explora Patagonia is located at the center of the Torres del Paine National Park, the heart of Patagonia, declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. On the shores of Lake Pehoé, it has breathtaking views of the Paine ridge and the granite towers. The property’s ONA Spa, which encompasses a massage room and pool area, has a heated indoor pool and four unique open-air jacuzzis that offer unparalleled views of the majestic Paine River.

King David Hotel vs Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo

One of the world’s most legendary hotels, Jerusalem’s King David was built in the 1920s and has hosted a roster of royals, dignitaries and celebrities throughout its history. The hotel offers panoramic views of the Western Wall, Dome of the Rock, and Second Temple. At ground level, guests can enjoy a new mega-sized swimming pool, encompassed by the hotel’s beautiful lawns and gardens.

ODYSSEY at Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo is an outdoor pool haven designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Centered around an al fresco-style glass installation portraying the journey of Ulysses, ODYSSEY features a heated salt-water pool, private cabanas, Joël Robuchon concept restaurant, and terrace gardens. At night, ODYSSEY opens to the public and provides a lounge atmosphere with lively music and innovative cocktails, making it a go-to destination in Monaco.

Tierra Atacama vs Heure Bleue Palais

Tierra Atacama is a family-owned and -run boutique lodge that is inspired by Chile's amazing nature. The property’s main pool is an infinity pool surrounded by the lush hotel gardens and lined with wicker sun loungers to relax and take in the views of the Atacama Desert.

Two hours west of Marrakech, the breezy fishing town of Essaouira is surrounded by 18th-century ramparts that encompass the Medina, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2001. Perched on the edge of the ancient Medina, l'Heure Bleue Palais' rooftop and pool look out over the windy Atlantic - the perfect setting to watch the sun set over the blue-and-white houses within the historic Medina walls. The riad is one of only four Relais & Châteaux properties in the country (and the only one in Essaouira). Once the palace of Caïd Mbark Saïdi, Pasha of Mogador, the 19th-century riad was built with a separate floor for each of the pasha's four wives. Long abandoned, the riad was transformed in 2004 by a family with roots in Essaouira into an elegant, lavish, antique- and art-filled boutique hotel, showcasing Moroccan architecture throughout.

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa vs Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa offers guests a pool experience like no other. The resort is home to a series of natural pools that are connected by cascading waterfalls of the Tabacón River, which are heated to varying temperatures by underground magma from the nearby Arenal Volcano. The pools are surrounded by the lush Costa Rican rainforest and feature different degrees of privacy and water flows. The best part? The pools are all-natural, meaning that the water isn’t pumped or heated at all, and the mineral content of thermal water has been proven to have numerous health benefits to those who soak in it.

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla is the newest addition to the Cancun hotel zone offering a boutique feel with the Wander rooftop bar and infinity pool. With temperatures typically rising to about 90°F in Cancun during the peak of the summer season, guests can enjoy overlooking the natural beauty of Nichupté Lagoon with a drink in hand all from Cancun’s trendiest pool.

Occidental at Xcaret Destination vs Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

The Occidental at Xcaret Destination is a 24-hour all-inclusive resort located in the heart of the Riviera Maya. Its spectacular mix of natural environments and exquisite guest facilities and accommodations is the inspiration for enjoying an unbeatable experience. Located at the very tip of the resort lies the adults-only saltwater swimming pool that offers never-ending views of the Caribbean. This one-of-a-kind pool is separated by a natural rock formation from the ocean, allowing for the pool’s unique architecture to mirror that of the surrounding coastline.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar boasts a dozen elaborate pools with luxurious amenities, from in-pool cabanas surrounded by trickling rain screens to a swim-up bar. The Dean’s Blue Hole pool is a fan favorite, which features a 15-foot “cliff” jump, underwater marine cavern and swim-up aquarium teeming with marine life, including nurse sharks, stingrays, sea turtles and tropical fish.

Related Stories

The Coolest Hotel Pool of 2019: We Have a Winner!

The Beresheet Hotel: Travel Agent's 2018 "Coolest Hotel Pool in the World"

The Coolest Hotel Pool of 2017

The Year in Cool Caribbean Pools