The Destination by Hyatt Brand Debuts in Peru

Hyatt Hotels and El Pardo Hospitality have announced the debut of The Legend Paracas Resort in Peru, marking the 19th property to join the Destination by Hyatt brand. The 124-suite resort is situated about three hours south of Lima, nestled between the Paracas Nature Reserve and the Pacific Ocean, offering views of the Paracas Bay and desert hills.

The opening unveils a fully renovated reception desk and lobby, along with a number of enhancements, including a covered parking space with two EV (electric vehicle) chargers, and a redesigned restaurant and bar. The Legend Paracas Resort consists of 124 two-room suites, each equipped with private balconies or terraces that offer ocean, garden or pool views. Each suite includes a living room with a sofa bed, TV, desk, kitchenette with a microwave, coffee maker, tea kettle, minibar and more.

The Legend Paracas Resort is also home to three culinary concepts: Azul, the signature restaurant and bar, offers Peruvian and international flavors; Rey de Las Olas Bar & Lounge, the casual beachfront restaurant; and the Pool Side Bar, offering light bites and signature cocktails and mocktails. In-room dining service is also available. Guests can additionally avail themselves of Café Zokya, a signature blend of Peruvian coffee beans sourced from three regions: Quillabamba (Cusco), Pozuzo (Pasco) and Rodriguez de Mendoza (Amazonas). This signature blend is available throughout the hotel’s restaurants, main dining areas and guestrooms.

Wellness offerings at the resort include a spa with whirlpools, a fitness center and an oceanfront pool.

Guests can enjoy a range of curated experiences such as kite surfing, wake boarding, kayaking, paddle boarding, sand boarding, buggy excursions, kid-friendly activities and programs. They can also embark on a boat tour to the Ballestas Islands and spot wildlife such as sea lions, penguins, pelicans and marine birds, or explore the landscapes of Paracas National Reserve and hike through desert trails and unique rock formations.

The resort has a multifunctional banquet space with capacity for up to 300 meeting and event attendees, complemented by an outdoor terrace. The resort also offers versatile spaces, ideal for both corporate and social events. These spaces vary in size and can accommodate gatherings of less than 50 guests to large events for over 1,200 attendees.

The opening of The Legend Paracas Resort marks the second Hyatt hotel in Peru following Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and the 15th Hyatt hotel in South America. To celebrate the launch, the resort is offering a “Create your own Legend” package, including breakfast for two and a tour to the Ballestas Islands.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

