Dream Hotel Group Adds Three New Hotels in Tulum

Dream Hotel Group announced Tuesday a new partnership with Tulum-based real estate development group Los Amigos to operate three new properties in Tulum, Mexico. All three projects will fall under the company’s new By Dream Hotel Group lifestyle brand.

The three new locations—one beachfront hotel and two condo-hotels—will be branded as Central Park Lagunas by Dream Hotel Group Tulum, Central Park Rios by Dream Hotel Group Tulum and The Beach Club by Dream Hotel Group Tulum for a total of 303 rooms.

Set to open in winter 2020, Central Park Lagunas by Dream Hotel Group Tulum will have 177 rooms, an expansive pool deck, signature restaurant, fitness center and spa. Set to open spring 2021, The Beach Club by Dream Hotel Group Tulum will be located on a stretch of white sand beach in Tulum and is part of an existing waterfront property that will be reconditioned to include 20 new guestrooms, a restaurant and outdoor lounge, a mixology bar, and a wellness area directly on the beach.

Central Park Rios by Dream Hotel Group Tulum will open in winter 2022 with 120 keys, one signature restaurant, multiple fitness areas, a lobby lounge and spacious pool deck.

Good to know: Los Amigos Tulum has a strong emphasis on sustainability and new technologies, recently debuting the first electrical passenger drone in Mexico.

This latest partnership represents the group’s third, fourth and fifth locations in the Riviera Maya for Dream Hotel Group, for a total of eight hotels in Mexico. Previously announced projects in Mexico included The Chatwal San Miguel de Allende, The Chatwal Valle de Guadalupe, Dream Valle de Guadalupe and Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group in Playa del Carmen.

Dream Hotel Group has 16 hotels open today and another 20-plus locations in various stages of development worldwide.

Visit www.dreamhotelgroup.com.

