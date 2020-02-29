The Fives to Open Puerto Morelos Resort July 1

The Fives Hotels & Residences has set a summer opening date for its third property: The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos. Set in a quaint fishing village 15 minutes from the Cancun International Airport, The Fives Puerto Morelos officially opens its doors on July 1 .

The 94-suite property will have spacious, residential-style suites and penthouses with one, two, and three bedrooms incorporating sleek furnishings and accented with bright Mexican décor. All suites will be equipped with the latest technology, such as smart televisions and Bluetooth audio systems. Ranging from approximately 646 square feet to more than 5,900 square feet, the suites will also have floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to furnished balconies, some with hot tubs or private pools, that enjoy views of the Caribbean Sea, the resort’s infinity pool or the gardens.

The property will have two infinity pools, one on the rooftop deck and the other an infinity-edge pool overlooking the ocean. The hotel will also be home to the first RoMarley Beach House by Rohan Marley, son of legendary musician Bob Marley. Here, guests will be able to unwind in a private Bali bed, sun lounger or dine at the restaurant.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Other food and beverage options at the new resort will range from gourmet oceanfront restaurants to casual dining with freshly prepared Mexican staples. In addition to venues at the RoMarley Beach House and on the Rooftop, the hotel’s signature restaurant will offer a Mediterranean concept that melds the flavors, textures and colors of the entire region.

Another premium amenity at the hotel is a full-service spa, which will have three treatment cabins as well as a pre-treatment relaxation area with a garden for meditation, sauna, cold and hot Jacuzzis, and more. Other hotel amenities include a fitness center with Life Fitness equipment where guests can maintain their regimen using treadmills, bicycles, free weights and more.

Guests of the hotel will also be able to take advantage of personalized tours and water activities to explore the fishing village of Puerto Morelos and other destinations in the Riviera Maya. Available experiences will include deep sea fishing, snorkeling and cenote routes, as well as tours to Tulum, Coba and Sian Ka’an, among others.

Related Stories

Newly Independent, The Fives To Launch New Advisor Program

Two New AAA Five Diamond Hotels in Mexico

Bahia Principe to Renovate Resorts in Mexico, Caribbean

ResortPass Expands to Caribbean and Mexico; Adds Nine Hotels