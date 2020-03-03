Hilton Opens First Latin American Canopy Hotel in Cancun

Hilton has debuted its lifestyle Canopy by Hilton brand in the Caribbean and Latin America with the new Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla, which officially opened this past month. The new, 174-room urban hotel is set in Cancun’s Hotel Zone overlooking Nichupté Bay.

Amenities include the 9,500-square-foot Wander Rooftop Bar, which offers views over the bay, an outdoor pool, a shallow chaise lounge soaking pool and a variety of activities, including rotating art exhibits and live music performances. Guests can also take advantage of hammock swings and, in the evening, fire pits.

In the center of the hotel is the Azulinda Café and Bar, serving a menu inspired by Mexican gastronomy and culture. Connected directly to La Isla shopping mall, the eatery aims to be reminiscent of a local market, with regional wines and beers and dishes such as chiltepin aguachile, made-to-order tacos and Mayan sikil pak bowl. Both an indoor seating area and an outdoor terrace overlooking the canal are available.

Canopy Central serves as a gathering area for guest and locals, centered around a granite bar and surrounded by communal dining tables, sofas and chairs. Here in the evening guests can take advantage of daily complimentary tastings of local beer, wine and more. Each guestroom is adorned with artwork curated by local muralists, and a mural sits prominently above the Canopy Central bar.

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla also offers a complimentary 24-hour oceanfront fitness studio and Transfer Lounge, a space in which guests can store personal items and freshen up if they are arriving early or departing late.

For meetings and events, the property has more than 14,000 square feet of space across three meeting rooms with residential-style furniture. There is also an outdoor terrace on the Mezzanine level and flexible space for cocktails and events at Wander Rooftop. There is also a co-working space overlooking the bay.

The adjacent La Isla Entertainment Village is a 430,000-square-foot shopping, dining and nightlife destination. Attractions such as Mayan ruins and Delfines Beach are also nearby, and Cancun International Airport is 20 minutes away.

