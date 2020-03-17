Hilton to Open Its First Hotel in El Salvador

Hilton has announced a new agreement to debut a Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in El Salvador. The 198-room Hilton San Salvador is scheduled to open in July 2020 as part of the World Trade Center Complex.

The hotel is part of the prestigious Colonia Escalon neighborhood, which reportedly offers one of the best views of the San Salvador Volcano. The existing property will start a renovation project led by Gensler Costa Rica before reopening as the 198-room Hilton San Salvador. With more than 30,000 square-feet of meeting and event space, the hotel has the country’s biggest conference center within a hotel, with 27 meeting rooms, two ballrooms, two boardrooms and 16 flexible meeting rooms. Hotel guests will also enjoy an array of recreational and dining options including an outdoor pool and fitness center, as well as onsite signature dining, bar and specialty coffee shop.

With direct flights from several cities in the United States, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Atlanta, El Salvador is gaining popularity and encouraging tourism with expansive shopping malls, boutiques and upscale dining in top urban areas across San Salvador, Hilton said. The city is surrounded by green-tipped volcanoes and centrally located to all of El Salvador’s attractions, including coffee plantations, beaches and National Parks. Being the country’s leading financial, commercial and industrial center, San Salvador is also the Central America hub for several airlines.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of 160 hotels and resorts open to welcome travelers in 25 countries across the Caribbean and Latin America. The company continues to pursue additional growth opportunities and currently has a robust development pipeline of 100 hotels throughout the region. In 2020, Hilton has opened three new hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America – including the debut of the first Canopy by Hilton in in the region in Cancun, Mexico; Hilton Garden Inn Neuquén, Argentina; and DoubleTree by Hilton Bogota Salitre AR, Colombia.

