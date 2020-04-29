Hyatt's Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to Boost Guest Safety

Hyatt this week announced a Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to further enhance its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety. The “multi-layered” commitment builds on Hyatt’s existing protocols and will include an accreditation process by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) at all hotels around the world, colleague training and support resources, and a cross-functional working group of medical experts and industry professionals that will contribute to various aspects of the hotel experience.

Global Cleanliness Accreditation

In May, Hyatt plans to introduce a GBAC STAR accreditation through a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program. GBAC is a division of International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) and is composed of leaders in the area of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis and mitigation, designed specifically to deal with biological threats and real-time crises like the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Hyatt says it is the first hospitality brand to announce plans to commit to GBAC STAR accreditation, which will include detailed training at more than 900 Hyatt hotels worldwide. Hyatt intends to complement this with regular internal and third-party auditing.

Hotel-Level Sanitization Specialists

In response to COVID-19, Hyatt is continuing to develop new work procedures and mandatory trainings in an effort to ensure safety for colleagues and guests. Daily colleague surveys will be introduced to measure colleague comfort, the hotel’s cleanliness, working order and customer service, enabling hotel leaders to make adjustments as necessary.

Further, as part of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, by September 2020, every Hyatt hotel will have at least one person on property trained as Hygiene Manager who will be responsible for their hotel adhering to new operational guidance and protocols, some of which may include:

Colleague certification, trainings and recertification process for hygiene and cleanliness

Increased frequency of cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants on all high-touch surfaces, guestrooms and shared spaces

Implementation of enhanced food safety and hygiene protocols for restaurants, room service and group meetings and events

Prominently placed hand sanitizer stations throughout hotel public and employee areas and entrances

Exploring purification and sanitization device installation in an effort to ensure enhanced air quality

Protective masks and other equipment for hotel colleagues

Social distancing guidance in public areas across hotel properties

Cross-Functional Panel of Industry Experts and Professionals

Hyatt has assembled a global cross-functional response team and engaged infectious diseases and occupational health experts to support efforts with COVID-19 research findings and information, which enabled Hyatt to update detailed guidance to hotels and address specific needs and situations. Hyatt says it continues to engage additional medical experts and leading industry professionals as part of its commitment. The goal of the working group will be to provide counsel on key areas of Hyatt’s business, challenging Hyatt to act even more holistically in this new environment.

Additional COVID-19 relief efforts underway by Hyatt include The Hyatt Care Fund, a program designed to support colleagues with the most pressing financial needs due to COVID-19, through a series of coordinated efforts around the world. Impacted Hyatt colleagues in owned, managed and franchised hotels and in Hyatt’s corporate offices around the world are eligible to apply. More information is available at www.hyatt.com/hyattcarefund.

For more information about Hyatt's Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, visit www.hyatt.com.

