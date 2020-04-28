Iberostar Group Creates Medical Advisory Board

Iberostar Group announced it is consolidating its leadership in responsible tourism and the development of circular economy policies, implementing a resilience plan to face the hospitality industry’s challenges after the COVID-19 crisis. Chief among the changes is the created of a Medical Advisor Board, including experts in public health and safety in the tourism sector.

Among the experts is Dr. Sebastián Crespí Rotger, founder and president of the consulting firm Biolinea Internacional, who will be accompanied by other specialists of international reputation. The experts are cooperating with the company’s sustainability office and together with its main executives and operational managers; the Medical Advisory Board will lead the company in its adjustment to the new reality derived from the pandemic by auditing health and safety protocols and designing specific measures to guarantee the safety of customers and employees. These actions will follow the guidelines provided by public authorities and health institutions and comply with the responsible tourism model and circular economy policies which are at the core of the company's vision.

Dr. Sebastián Crespí has an established career as a specialist and researcher of infectious diseases in tourist environments and will be accompanied by other virology and epidemiology experts, Iberostar Group says. A biologist and doctor in pharmacy, Dr. Crespí has recently collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) in the preparation of the provisional guide "Operational considerations for the management of COVID-19 in the accommodation sector." His professional career has focused on the study of public health and research of water hygiene and infectious diseases in the tourism industry. For more than 20 years, he has managed the clinical laboratory of the Policlinica Miramar Hospital (Palma de Mallorca) and he is the founder and president of the consulting firm Biolinea International.

