Iberostar Group Donates Food, PPE and Hotel Space to Fight COVID-19

by
Matt Turner
Iberostar Group ,

Since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis, Iberostar Group says it has taken part in charitable initiatives. In continuous effort with health authorities and social organizations, the hotel chain has donated food and protective equipment in several locations. With hotels temporarily closed worldwide, teams have prepared and distributed products from their warehouses to help the situation in their local communities. 

Hotels in Europe and North Africa have donated food and textiles, such as sheets and towels, along with 88,000 pairs of gloves, 28,000 masks, 20,000 caps and 800 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, among other protective equipment and cleaning products. Upon instructions from the authorities, the goods were delivered to hospitals in Tunisia, Majorca, Marbella and Lisbon. Additionally, the Iberostar Club Palmeraie Marrakech hotel in Morocco is accommodating around fifteen health workers.

In Latin America, donations have been focused on the delivery of food to vulnerable groups, such as the 400 children in the Dominican Republic receiving help at the Segunda Milla school in Bávaro. Contributions have also been made to the Specialist Body for Tourist Safety in the Dominican Republic, Bayahibe City Council, the Food Bank of Mexico, the Jamaican Ministry of Public Health and the Abrigo Moacyr Alves Social Aid organization in Brazil. In parallel to this, staff villages and canteens at resorts owned by Iberostar Group have remained open, providing services to the company’s workers living on-site. 

