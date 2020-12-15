Islas Secas Appoints Andrey Gomez as Managing Director

Islas Secas in Panama has announced the appointment of Andrey Gomez as managing director. Gomez brings 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, where he previously managed two of Central America’s top-rated hotels, to the hotel.

As managing director, Gomez will apply his extensive knowledge of the luxury travel industry to the eco-resort, where he will oversee all day-to-day operations, including providing customer service, expanding sales and marketing initiatives and supervising staff development. Within this role, Gomez and his team will also serve as stewards of Islas Secas’s commitment to sustainability, conservation, responsible stewardship and community.

The archipelago of Islas Secas comprises 14 islands 33 nautical miles from the town of Punta Tierra, Chorcha. According to the hotel, Gomez’s expertise in managing operations similar to Islas Secas in its eco-friendly nature and remote location, will provide him with the perfect opportunity to lead the team into the future.

Throughout his career, he has worked with a collection of hotels in Central America, with his most recent position as general manager ofin, where he served over six years. Prior to this, Gomez worked as GM of’sfor six years and of. He has additionally held management assessment positions at other boutique properties in Costa Rica.

Islas Secas is home to four individually designed Casita sites and three Tented Casitas, sleeping up to just 24 guests on one of the islands. Each offers ocean views and has its own outdoor deck, plunge pool and thatched-roof cabana. Guests can also enjoy marine safaris and other immersive natural experiences.

At Islas Secas, 100 percent of the property’s energy is solar generated; 100 percent of food waste is recycled; 100 percent of wastewater is re-used for irrigation; and 75 percent of the archipelago has been left untouched and undeveloped by the human hand.

Panama has received the seal of “Safe Travel” granted by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), after complying with hygiene protocols that generate greater confidence for visitors. Each visitor landing at Tocumen International Airport must present a negative COVID PCR test or antigen for a maximum of 48 hours upon arrival in Panama.

Good to know: The resort is launching a new private plane transfer, flying travelers directly from Tocumen International Airport in Panama City to Islas Secas, saving guests hours by eliminating a domestic air transfer and boat journey. The air-conditioned, 15-seat Twin Otter plane will run scheduled departures, as well as being available for private charter.

Islas Secas began welcoming back guests this December.

Visit www.islassecas.com.

