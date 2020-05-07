Karisma Hotels & Resorts Donating 150 Stays to Essential Workers

Karisma Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its Holidays for Your Heroes initiative, donating 150 all-inclusive resort stays to essential workers and their families through its Karisma Foundation and partners. The vacations, according to Karisma, are meant to provide a “heartfelt thanks for the tireless work of those in the healthcare, delivery and other frontline industries.”

The nomination process is simple: Now through June 30, 2020, anyone can nominate an essential hero with a short explanation of why they are deserving; those qualified can also apply directly. Nominations can also be submitted via Instagram by posting with the hashtag #HolidaysForYourHeroes. Recipients of the 150 vacations will be selected in July and will receive a complimentary four-night, five-day stay for up to five family members (two adults and up to three children), redeemable once travel restrictions are lifted.

The prize packages will include luxury accommodations at a Karisma property of choice. Stays include food and beverages, 24-hour room service and a full-service concierge, in addition to a variety of watersports, live entertainment, spas, fitness centers, yoga, dance, cooking and mixology classes, language lessons, and supervised programs for kids and teens.

Holidays for Your Heroes is a part of the Karisma Foundation, an established charity that supports vulnerable populations in countries where the company’s resorts are located. The initiative also includes the ability for anyone to sponsor a vacation for a frontline worker, with one hundred percent of funds used to gift the trip at cost to a hero and their family.

In addition to Holidays for Your Heroes, Karisma is protecting the entirety of its full-time workforce. In the Dominican Republic, Karisma’s Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is supplying and delivering more than 800 meals daily to families in the community with the assistance of the tourism police municipality. In Mexico, Karisma is providing food to employees and locals with fresh produce from El Dorado Royale by Karisma’s 75,000-square-foot greenhouse, as well as medicine and medical supplies for 160 beneficiaries impacted by COVID-19.

Nomination forms and donations for Holidays for Your Heroes are now live at www.karismahotels.com/holidays-for-your-heroes#.

