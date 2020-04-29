Kempinski Hotels Debuts White Glove Service to Improve Guest Comfort

To provide an additional level of service and guest comfort, during and after the current situation, Kempinski has debuted its “Kempinski White Glove Service.” Now that several closed Kempinski Hotels have reopened their doors, the hotel company’s operational strategy and quality management team has launched the service, covering all areas of the luxury hotels while keeping in line with the regional safety and health regulations.

To fully support the execution of the Kempinski White Glove Service, an “extremely comprehensive guidebook” has been created by the operational strategy and quality management team. The 50-page guidebook covers a variety of measures that are to be taken in all departments of the hotels, ranging from arrival of the guests to setup of public areas, food and beverage to housekeeping, spa areas and meeting spaces.

When it comes to the employees, they will be carrying gloves during all guest interactions, as well as masks, which have been produced for Kempinski by Italian hotel uniform designer Maurel, carrying the patterns of the Kempinski flower print. Part of the amenities in all guest rooms will be mini hand sanitizers and guest masks. While hotel teams have to keep their distance to the guests of at least six feet, all furniture in public areas has to be rearranged to keep social distancing rules for the convenience of guests. Sanitizing stations will be spread throughout each hotel, key cards will be disinfected before and after usage, cloth towels in public toilets will be replaced by one-time-usage disposable towels and professional air purifiers will provide clean and fresh air.

Absolute privacy will be offered to guests who, upon check-in and during their stay, decide not to allow any hotel team member to enter their room. While usually a “Do not disturb” sign is used temporarily, the new “Privacy” sign assures that requested services will still be handled, but in front of the guest’s room door.

Procedures are not restricted to guest services, but also apply to back of the house areas, such as the employee restaurant. To limit the number of employees having their breaks at the same time, service hours of the canteen, for example, will be extended, some tables and chairs will be blocked to grant space and boxed meals can be offered as an alternative to be consumed at office desks.

